Infosys Salary Hike: Employees Get 5-8 Per Cent Salary Increments, Top Performers Get...

Infosys Salary Increments: Infosys, India’s third-largest IT services company, has rolled out salary hikes for employees, though the raises are lower than in previous years, according to media reports. The company began implementing the hikes on February 24, with most employees receiving increases between 5 per cent and 8 per cent. Meanwhile, the exceptional performers have secured hikes of 10-12 per cent.

The salary revisions apply to employees in band JL6 and below, with the new pay structure taking effect from April 1, 2025. The first phase of the hikes started in February 2025.

Infosys: Performance-Based Salary Hikes

Infosys categorized employees into three performance groups, determining their salary hikes accordingly. Those who met expectations received a raise of 5-7%, while employees with commendable performance were given a 7-10% hike. The highest increments, ranging from 10-20%, were awarded to outstanding performers, who make up a small group. However, employees rated as "needs improvement" did not receive any salary increase.

Infosys: Annual Appraisal

Infosys has around 3.23 lakh employees, and these hikes are based on performance appraisals from September 2023 to October 2024. Performance ratings were shared with employees in December. This marks Infosys’ first salary revision since November 1, 2023. The company had previously frozen hikes in FY22 to conserve cash and resumed appraisals in October 2023.

Infosys Hiring Plans

Despite the cautious salary revisions, Infosys remains committed to hiring. It plans to onboard 15,000 freshers in FY 2024-25 and expand to 20,000 fresh hires in the following year.