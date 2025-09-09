Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957619https://zeenews.india.com/economy/infosys-surges-4-42-as-board-mulls-share-buyback-2957619.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INFOSYS

Infosys Surges 4.42% As Board Mulls Share Buyback

Infosys shares were trading at Rs 1,496.30, up Rs 63.40 or 4.42 per cent today. The stock rose by Rs 7 over the last five days, marking a 0.47 per cent increase.

|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 02:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Infosys Surges 4.42% As Board Mulls Share Buyback

New Delhi: Shares of IT giant Infosys Limited rose over 4 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced that its board will consider a proposal on September 11 for an equity share buyback. 

Infosys shares were trading at Rs 1,496.30, up Rs 63.40 or 4.42 per cent today. The stock rose by Rs 7 over the last five days, marking a 0.47 per cent increase.

The Bengaluru-based IT company plans to spend Rs 13,560 crore on the buyback, priced at an average premium of 25 per cent per share according to multiple media reports.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If approved, this will be the fifth share buyback to be conducted by Infosys. Infosys launched its first share buyback in 2017, valued at Rs 13,000 crore. The last buyback by Infosys was in 2022 when it bought back shares worth Rs 9,300 crore at Rs 1,850 per share.

The IT giant's cash and cash equivalents for the first quarter FY 26 stand at Rs 45,200 crore, with a net worth of Rs 95,350 crore.

Infosys was the major gainer on Nifty today and the top contributor to the Nifty IT index at market opening, when the index surged over 1.7 per cent.

Of the 50 analysts monitoring Infosys, 35 have issued a 'buy' rating, 13 recommend a 'hold', and two advise a 'sell', according to multiple reports.

The share buyback, or repurchase, reduces the number of outstanding shares and increases the Earnings per Share (EPS) as the profit of the company gets spread over fewer shares after the buyback. A higher EPS can improve stock valuations and attract new investors to the company.

In the past month, Infosys increased by Rs 68.10, a rise of 4.77 per cent. The share price has decreased by Rs 205.15, or 12.06 per cent, over the past six months. Infosys stock has decreased by Rs 398.35 in one year, marking a 21.02 per cent drop.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK