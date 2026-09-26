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Insurance industry needs hard deadline to avoid mis-selling: Monika Halan on IRDAI reforms

“It's a very long road ahead because it's a very well-funded entrenched industry which is already lobbying with the Ministry of Finance with other power centers in Delhi to roll this back.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 06:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
Insurance industry needs hard deadline to avoid mis-selling: Monika Halan on IRDAI reforms

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Insurance industry needs hard deadline to avoid mis-selling: Monika Halan on IRDAI reforms
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