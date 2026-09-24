Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Insurance shares fall as IRDAI proposes caps on commissions to encourage policy payment continuation

Insurance shares fall as IRDAI proposes caps on commissions to encourage policy payment continuation

Insurance and insurance-linked stocks fell between 10 per cent to 20 per cent on Thursday in reaction to the draft paper on these distribution reforms.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
Insurance shares fall as IRDAI proposes caps on commissions to encourage policy payment continuation

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Nisarga Adhikary, teen who exposed CBSE flaws, lands US DOJ Hall of Fame credit
2
3
4
5