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Investors lose Rs 68,000 crore as Tata stocks slide on Chandrasekaran resignation

The combined market capitalisation of the group's 17 listed companies fell by Rs 68,119 crore to Rs 26.32 lakh crore from nearly Rs 27 lakh crore in the previous session.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Investors lose Rs 68,000 crore as Tata stocks slide on Chandrasekaran resignation

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Investors lose Rs 68,000 crore as Tata stocks slide on Chandrasekaran resignation
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