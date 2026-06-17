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IOCL, BPCL, HPCL shares rally as crude oil slips below $80

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) rose as much as 2.26 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 410.45 on the BSE as of 1:20 pm.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
IOCL, BPCL, HPCL shares rally as crude oil slips below $80

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