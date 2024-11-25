Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2824476https://zeenews.india.com/economy/iphone-production-reaches-10-bn-in-india-in-april-oct-creates-1-75-lakh-direct-jobs-in-4-years-2824476.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
IPHONE

iPhone Production Reaches $10 Bn In India In April-Oct, Creates 1.75 Lakh Direct Jobs In 4 Years

The Cupertino (California)-based tech giant touched Rs 60,000 crore (around $7 billion) in iPhone exports from India in the first seven months of the current fiscal (FY25). 

|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2024, 04:15 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

iPhone Production Reaches $10 Bn In India In April-Oct, Creates 1.75 Lakh Direct Jobs In 4 Years Image Credit: Apple (Official Website)

New Delhi: Riding on the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, Apple’s iPhone production in the country has reached $10 billion in the seven months of this fiscal (FY25), with $7 billion in exports alone which is a record, the Centre said on Monday. 

The tech giant manufactured/assembled $14 billion of iPhones in India last fiscal (FY24), exporting more than $10 billion worth of iPhones. In a post on X, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this is yet another milestone for the smartphone PLI scheme in 7 months.

"$10 billion iPhone production by Apple with $7 billion exports. Total smartphone exports from Bharat crossed $10.6 billion in 7 months," the minister informed. Minister Vaishnaw further stated that the Apple ecosystem created 1,75,000 new direct jobs in four years with "over 72 per cent women".

The Cupertino (California)-based tech giant touched Rs 60,000 crore (around $7 billion) in iPhone exports from India in the first seven months of the current fiscal (FY25). In the April-October period, the company exported iPhones at almost Rs 8,450 crore (nearly $1 billion) each month, as per industry data.

In the July-September period, Apple clocked an all-time revenue record in India. “We continue to be excited by the enthusiasm we're seeing in India, where we set an all-time revenue record. This has been an extraordinary year of innovation at Apple," said company CEO Tim Cook.

Amid the growing demand for its iPhones in aspirational Bharat, Apple clocked a 36 per cent increase in its operating revenue in India, surpassing Rs 66,700 crore (about $8 billion) in FY24. The tech giant also posted Rs 2,746 crore ($330 million) in profit last fiscal.

The company’s profit increased by 23 per cent in FY24 against Rs 2,229.6 crore ($268 million) in FY23.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK