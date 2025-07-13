IPL Valuation Hits 18.5 Bn Dollar, Up 12.9 Per Cent, Fueled By Media Rights, Sponsors, And Fan Engagement

New Delhi: The business valuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has surged to an unprecedented USD 18.5 billion, marking a 12.9 per cent increase over the past year. According to the latest analysis by Houlihan Lokey, this amounts to ₹1.56 lakh crore in Indian currency. The growth underscores the IPL's status as one of the most lucrative sports leagues in the world.

The global investment bank, listed on the NYSE, stated that the brand value of the IPL increased by 13.8 per cent in 2025, reaching USD 3.9 billion (equivalent to ₹32,721 crore), reflecting a 16.1 per cent year-over-year increase in INR terms.

The firm’s analysis added that the IPL’s growth highlights the league’s expanding commercial appeal, global reach, and deepening fan engagement—particularly in the digital domain.

RCB dethrones MI & CSK!



Royal Challengers Bengaluru has taken the crown as the most valuable IPL team, now valued at US $269 million, overtaking Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings—per the latest Houlihan Lokey report. The IPL’s overall value has surged to $18.5… pic.twitter.com/zITvbNZQyg — Baatein Stock Ki (@BaateinStockKi) July 9, 2025

For context, brand value represents the monetary worth of an intangible asset, typically encompassing elements such as the trade name, trademark, and associated goodwill. It is important to note that brand value is a subset of a company’s or entity’s overall business value, which includes tangible assets, operational revenues, and other intangibles.

Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has evolved into a multibillion-dollar enterprise, consistently ranking among the most valuable sports leagues globally. Its influence extends far beyond the field, shaping broadcasting standards, fan engagement strategies, and franchise-based models that are now being emulated worldwide.

The firm added that the 2025 IPL season exemplified the league's resilience and operational agility. Despite a temporary suspension due to geopolitical tensions in early May, the tournament resumed swiftly—backed by robust contingency planning and stakeholder coordination, the analysis noted.

The IPL continues to set benchmarks in the sports business. Franchise valuations have soared, media rights deals have reached record highs, and brand partnerships have diversified across sectors.

Top franchises earn ₹6,500 million to ₹7,000 million in annual revenues, with up to 80 per cent of visibility secured before the start of the tournament. On the cost side, the presence of a salary cap (₹1,200 million per team) functions as an embedded margin protector, preventing wage inflation—a major concern for global sports teams—and ensuring competitive parity among teams.

Moreover, franchisees operate with minimal fixed-asset exposure, benefitting from ready access to stadium infrastructure already developed by the BCCI. This translates into a capital-light model with structurally high returns on employed capital.

When benchmarked against global peers like EPL and NBA teams, which wrestle with high player transfer fees, variable wages, and significant stadium operating costs (including servicing stadium debt), IPL franchisees operate under an asset-light, revenue-guaranteed model. This structure not only cushions downside risk but also amplifies operating leverage on the upside.

“For institutional investors, this makes the IPL not just a sports league, but a high-growth compounder in the entertainment space—catering to a fast-growing fan base with rising disposable income and a strong appetite for premium digital experiences,” the study stated.

Going further, the study observed that Bengaluru (RCB) triumphed over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a final that shattered viewership records. The title clash drew over 600 million views on JioCinema, reaffirming the IPL's status as not only India’s premier sporting event but also one of the world’s most-watched broadcast spectacles.