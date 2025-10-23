IPO-Bound Meesho Faces Rs 127-Crore AWS Arbitration Over Cloud Dues

New Delhi: E-commerce unicorn Meesho is facing a legal dispute with Amazon Web Services (AWS) India, one of its major technology partners, over claims of unpaid cloud service fees. The disagreement highlights tensions between the fast-growing online marketplace and its crucial tech provider.

AWS Claims Over Rs 127 Crore from Meesho

As per Meesho’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), Amazon Web Services (AWS) has approached a three-member tribunal in New Delhi under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, over unpaid dues. The dispute relates to a Private Pricing Addendum (PPA) signed in February 2022. AWS is claiming Rs 127.45 crore ($14.44 million) from Meesho, which includes a “spend commitment shortfall payment amount, pending service fees, interest on the respective payments and the cost of arbitration.”

Meesho Pushes Back Against AWS Claim

Meesho has contested the invoices raised by AWS, citing deficiencies in the services provided, according to its DRHP. The company has also questioned the enforceability of the minimum commitment terms under the PPA and the applicability of AWS’s online customer terms and conditions.

In response, Meesho is seeking not only the dismissal of AWS’s claim but also Rs 86.49 crore in compensation for business disruptions, inadequate support from AWS, salary costs from migrating to alternative services, along with interest and related expenses.

Why the AWS Dispute Matters for Meesho

The dispute underscores Meesho’s heavy dependence on cloud infrastructure to power its value-commerce ecosystem, including order fulfillment, payments, and recommendation systems. Any conflict with a major provider like AWS could affect operations and costs for a company that handled 1.59 billion orders in FY25.

Meesho’s DRHP also reveals plans to invest Rs 1,390 crore from its upcoming Rs 4,250-crore IPO into strengthening its technology and cloud infrastructure, indicating a push to diversify and reinforce its systems.

