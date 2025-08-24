IPO Rush: 10 New Issues And Multiple Listings Lined Up In The Last Week Of August
Starting Monday, August 25, as many as ten companies are tapping the primary markets with fresh offerings, while over half a dozen newly-listed names gear up for their stock market debut.
This makes for one of the busiest IPO weeks of the year with two mainboard IPOs and seven SME issues, alongside multiple listings across Dalal Street.
Mainboard IPOs Opening This Week
1. Vikran Engineering
Issue size: Rs 772 crore (Fresh issue Rs 721 crore + OFS Rs 51 crore by promoter Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar)
Price band: Rs 92 – Rs 97
Lot size: 148 shares (Minimum retail investment Rs 13,616)
Timeline: Opens August 26, closes August 29; allotment likely by September 1
Buzz: Grey market premium (GMP) trending around ₹18 even before opening
2. Anlon Healthcare
Issue size: Rs 121 crore (100 percent fresh issue, no OFS)
Price band: Rs 86 – Rs 91
Lot size: Requires minimum Rs 14,104 investment
Use of funds: Expansion, debt repayment, and working capital
Timeline: Opens August 26, closes August 29
SME IPOs Opening This Week
NIS Management
Issue size: Rs 60 crore (Fresh Rs 51.75 cr + OFS Rs 8.26 cr)
Price band: Rs 105 – Rs 111
Timeline: Opens August 25, closes August 28
Globtier Infotech
Issue size: Rs 31.05 crore (fixed-price issue)
Price: Rs 72 per share
Timeline: Opens August 25, closes August 28
Sattva Engineering Construction
Issue size: Rs 35.38 crore (0.47 cr new shares)
Price band: Rs 70 – Rs 75
Timeline: Opens August 26, closes August 29
Current Infraprojects
Issue size: Rs 41.8 crore (52.25 lakh shares)
Price band: Rs 76 – Rs 80
Timeline: Opens August 26, closes August 29
Oval Projects Engineering
Issue size: 0.55 crore fresh shares
Price band: To be announced
Timeline: Opens August 28, closes September 1
Abril Paper Tech
Issue size: Rs 13.42 crore (fresh issue only)
Price: Rs 61 per share
Timeline: Opens August 29, closes September 2
Snehaa Organics
Issue size: Rs 32.68 crore (fresh only)
Price band: Rs 115 – Rs 122
Timeline: Opens August 29, closes September 2
Sugs Lloyd
Issue size: Rs 85.66 crore (fresh only)
Price band: Rs 117 – Rs 123
Timeline: Opens August 29, closes September 2
IPO Listings Scheduled This Week
August 25 (Monday): Studio LSD (NSE SME)
August 26 (Tuesday): Vikram Solar, Shreeji Shipping Global, Patel Retail, Gem Aromatics, LGT Business Connextions (BSE SME)
August 28 (Thursday): Mangal Electrical
August 29 (Friday): ARC Insulation (NSE SME)
