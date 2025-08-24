IPO Rush: 10 New Issues And Multiple Listings Lined Up In The Last Week Of August

New Delhi: The final week of August is shaping up to be a festival for IPO watchers. Starting Monday, August 25, as many as ten companies are tapping the primary markets with fresh offerings, while over half a dozen newly-listed names gear up for their stock market debut.

This makes for one of the busiest IPO weeks of the year with two mainboard IPOs and seven SME issues, alongside multiple listings across Dalal Street.

Mainboard IPOs Opening This Week

1. Vikran Engineering

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Issue size: Rs 772 crore (Fresh issue Rs 721 crore + OFS Rs 51 crore by promoter Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar)

Price band: Rs 92 – Rs 97

Lot size: 148 shares (Minimum retail investment Rs 13,616)

Timeline: Opens August 26, closes August 29; allotment likely by September 1

Buzz: Grey market premium (GMP) trending around ₹18 even before opening

2. Anlon Healthcare

Issue size: Rs 121 crore (100 percent fresh issue, no OFS)

Price band: Rs 86 – Rs 91

Lot size: Requires minimum Rs 14,104 investment

Use of funds: Expansion, debt repayment, and working capital

Timeline: Opens August 26, closes August 29

SME IPOs Opening This Week

NIS Management

Issue size: Rs 60 crore (Fresh Rs 51.75 cr + OFS Rs 8.26 cr)

Price band: Rs 105 – Rs 111

Timeline: Opens August 25, closes August 28

Globtier Infotech

Issue size: Rs 31.05 crore (fixed-price issue)

Price: Rs 72 per share

Timeline: Opens August 25, closes August 28

Sattva Engineering Construction

Issue size: Rs 35.38 crore (0.47 cr new shares)

Price band: Rs 70 – Rs 75

Timeline: Opens August 26, closes August 29

Current Infraprojects

Issue size: Rs 41.8 crore (52.25 lakh shares)

Price band: Rs 76 – Rs 80

Timeline: Opens August 26, closes August 29

Oval Projects Engineering

Issue size: 0.55 crore fresh shares

Price band: To be announced

Timeline: Opens August 28, closes September 1

Abril Paper Tech

Issue size: Rs 13.42 crore (fresh issue only)

Price: Rs 61 per share

Timeline: Opens August 29, closes September 2

Snehaa Organics

Issue size: Rs 32.68 crore (fresh only)

Price band: Rs 115 – Rs 122

Timeline: Opens August 29, closes September 2

Sugs Lloyd

Issue size: Rs 85.66 crore (fresh only)

Price band: Rs 117 – Rs 123

Timeline: Opens August 29, closes September 2

IPO Listings Scheduled This Week

August 25 (Monday): Studio LSD (NSE SME)

August 26 (Tuesday): Vikram Solar, Shreeji Shipping Global, Patel Retail, Gem Aromatics, LGT Business Connextions (BSE SME)

August 28 (Thursday): Mangal Electrical

August 29 (Friday): ARC Insulation (NSE SME)