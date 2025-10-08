IPO Update: LG Electronics Day 2 & Tata Capital Day 3 – GMP, Subscription, Price Band, Dates Explained

New Delhi: Two major IPOs are making headlines in the Indian primary market this week—LG Electronics India Limited and Tata Capital Limited. The LG Electronics IPO opened for subscription on October 7, 2025, and will close on October 9, 2025. The company, a leading name in home appliances and consumer electronics, has set its price band at Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share and aims to raise Rs 11,607.01 crore entirely through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

On the other hand, Tata Capital’s IPO, which opened on October 6 and closes on October 8, 2025, is priced between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share. The Tata Group’s NBFC arm plans to raise Rs 15,511.87 crore through a mix of fresh issue and OFS. Both IPOs are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE, with Tata Capital’s listing expected on October 13, 2025.

LG Electronics IPO Grey Market Premium Jumps Rs 68

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for LG Electronics IPO has seen a sharp rise today, climbing to Rs 318—up by Rs 68 from yesterday’s Rs 250. According to market watchers, this surge reflects improved sentiment in the secondary market and robust investor demand after the first day of bidding. The positive momentum suggests strong confidence among investors ahead of the IPO’s closing date.

Strong Investor Response for Tata Capital and LG Electronics IPOs

Both Tata Capital and LG Electronics IPOs are witnessing steady investor participation in the ongoing bidding process. By 12:21 PM on Day 3, the Tata Capital IPO was subscribed 1.07 times overall, with the retail portion booked 0.87 times, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category 1.22 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment 1.28 times.

Meanwhile, the LG Electronics IPO has seen a stronger response by 12:21 PM on Day 2, with the issue subscribed 1.97 times overall. The retail category was booked 1.39 times, the NII segment an impressive 4.65 times, and the QIB portion 0.94 times. The figures reflect solid investor confidence in both high-profile public issues.

Tata Capital IPO: Key Dates, Price Band, and Subscription Details

The Tata Capital IPO is open for subscription from October 6 to October 8, 2025, with a price band of Rs 310 to Rs 326 per share. Investors can expect the allotment to be announced on October 9, while the IPO is likely to list on the BSE and NSE on October 13, 2025. The Tata Group company aims to raise Rs 15,511.87 crore, with Rs 6,846 crore through fresh issuance of shares and ₹8,665.87 crore via Offer for Sale (OFS).

Applications can be made in lots, with one lot comprising 46 shares. MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the official registrar for the issue, while Kotak Mahindra Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, JP Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets, and Axis Capital are appointed as book-running lead managers.

LG Electronics IPO: Key Information and Financial Highlights

LG Electronics India, a leading name in home appliances and consumer electronics, is set to raise Rs 11,607.01 crore through its public issue, which is entirely via Offer for Sale (OFS). Investors can apply in lots, with one lot comprising 13 shares. The IPO allotment is expected on October 10, 2025, and listing on the BSE and NSE is likely on October 14, 2025.

KFin Technologies Ltd is the official registrar, while Morgan Stanley India, J.P. Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, and Citigroup Global Markets India serve as book-running lead managers. The IPO carries a market capitalization of Rs 77,380.05 crore. As of March 31, 2025, LG Electronics reported a PAT margin of 8.95 per cent, an EBITDA margin of around 12.75 per cent, and a price-to-book value slightly above 13. The company has shown consistent growth in both revenue and profit over the last three fiscal years.