Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /‘IPOs are not instant profit opportunities’: HDFC AMC CEO warns retail investors

‘IPOs are not instant profit opportunities’: HDFC AMC CEO warns retail investors

The fund manager advised investors to adopt both a “microscope and a telescopic view” of the market.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
‘IPOs are not instant profit opportunities’: HDFC AMC CEO warns retail investors

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
PCB launches disciplinary inquiry amid turmoil on ongoing England Test tour
2
3
4
5