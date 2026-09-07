/‘IPOs are not instant profit opportunities’: HDFC AMC CEO warns retail investors

New Delhi: Amid a surge in primary market activity and heightened volatility in equities, HDFC Asset Management Company Managing Director and CEO Navneet Munot on Monday urged retail investors to exercise caution, conduct thorough due diligence and avoid treating initial public offerings (IPOs) as a quick route to wealth creation.
IANS reports reported that, Munot said investors should not assume that every IPO would deliver easy or guaranteed returns. He stressed that participating in public offerings is only one of several ways to invest in capital markets and cautioned investors against interpreting IPOs as an “instant profit opportunity”.
Munot said market cycles have been compressing significantly, with equities increasingly reacting to every major news development and headline. In such an environment, he said investors need to remain disciplined and avoid making decisions driven by short-term market momentum.
The fund manager advised investors to adopt both a “microscope and a telescopic view” of the market.
While the microscope approach involves closely examining a company’s business fundamentals, earnings potential and valuations, the telescopic view requires investors to maintain a long-term perspective and look beyond short-term market movements.
Munot also highlighted the importance of building resilience into investment portfolios amid prevailing geopolitical uncertainties. He said retail investors should focus on creating portfolios that can withstand market shocks and changing economic conditions rather than chasing short-term opportunities.
On valuations, Munot pointed to a significant divergence across different parts of the market. While some sectors and individual stocks have reached excessively high valuation levels, the broader benchmark does not appear similarly stretched, he said.
According to Munot, the Nifty’s price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple has recently slipped slightly below its 10-year historical average for the first time in recent years. This suggests that valuations of large-cap companies remain relatively reasonable even as pockets of the broader market continue to show signs of excessive valuation.
His comments come at a time when retail participation in both the primary and secondary markets remains strong. The sustained flow of individual investors into IPOs and equities has increased the importance of valuation discipline and fundamental analysis, particularly during periods of heightened volatility.
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