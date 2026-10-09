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IPOs in India hit record $12.5 billion in Jan-Sep: Report

As per analysis by LSEG, this fundraising is the highest January-September fundraising since records began in 1980.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
IPOs in India hit record $12.5 billion in Jan-Sep: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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