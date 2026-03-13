Iran war pushes up plastic costs, Bottled water prices set to rise in india

New Delhi: India's packaged drinking water industry is facing a sharp increase in production costs following the rise in global oil prices triggered by the conflict in Iran, with consumer prices expected to go up within days.

Plastic, which is used to make bottles, caps and labels, is a crude oil derivative. As oil prices have climbed, the cost of polymer — the key raw material for plastic bottles — has risen 50 percent to Rs 170 per kilogram. Bottle caps have more than doubled in price to Rs 0.45 per unit. Packaging materials including cardboard boxes, labels and adhesive tape have also become more expensive.

India's bottled water market is valued at around five billion dollars and includes thousands of manufacturers ranging from large national brands to small regional producers.Major brands including Bisleri, Kinley, Aquafina, Reliance and Tata are currently absorbing the additional costs rather than passing them on immediately, given the risk of losing market share at the start of the summer peak season.

Smaller producers do not have the same financial cushion. Around 2,000 smaller manufacturers have already raised distributor prices by Re 1 per bottle, a 5 percent increase. The Federation of All India Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers' Association has said a further 10 percent increase is expected within days.

Premium mineral water brand Aava has raised reseller prices by 18 percent. The company said most manufacturers are currently absorbing 40 to 50 percent of their additional costs but flagged the situation as unsustainable heading into summer.

Demand for packaged water in India peaks between April and June. Around 70 percent of India's groundwater is contaminated, making packaged drinking water a basic necessity for a large section of the population rather than a discretionary purchase.

The premium natural mineral water segment has grown from 1 percent of the total market in 2021 to 8 percent last year, driven by urban demand, and is now valued at around 400 million dollars. Industry representatives say the full extent of price increases will depend on how long the conflict in the Middle East continues and whether global oil prices stabilise in the coming weeks.