Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

IRCTC offers 13-day international cruise tour package: Price and tour details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways is offering a various sets of packages that range from 10-day or 13-day International cruise tour package.

The Norwegian Getaway Cruise by IRCTC Tourism International cruise will begin from June 24 to July 29, 2019 including Emirates Return Flight, Hotel stay(1+1 Nights), Insurance & Visa charges (Denmark) for 12N/13D package.

As part of its Republic Day Promo Offer, IRCTC said if the passengers book before January 31 on Norwegian Getaway Cruise Package (12N/13D) ex-Delhi from June 24 to July 6 period, they will  get free domestic return air tickets from their origin to Delhi and free 1 night stay in Ginger Hotel at New Delhi Station.

Package for Norwegian Getaway with sailing date June 25 to July 4 (9N/10D) package. As part of its dynamic pricing/Promo offer ITCTC is offering the following package for 30 Cabins on Norwegian Cruise for the following booking period for the above mentioned travel period:

January 1 to February 28

Single occupancy Per Person: Rs 483630

Double occupancy Per Person: Rs 295817

Triple occupancy Per Person: 263634

Child with Bed on Double occupancy: Rs 243516

Child without Bed in triple occupancy: Rs 187719

Infant (below 02 years): Rs 27258

March 1 to March 22

Single occupancy Per Person: Rs 580356

Double occupancy Per Person: Rs 354974

Triple occupancy Per Person: 316365

Child with Bed on Double occupancy: Rs 292215

Child without Bed in triple occupancy: Rs 225267

Infant (below 02 years): Rs 32708

Package for Mini Suite 10 Cabins on Norwegian Cruise for the following booking period for the above mentioned travel period:

January 1 to February 28

Single occupancy Per Person: Rs 511518

Double occupancy Per Person: Rs 309834

Triple occupancy Per Person: 273042

Child with Bed on Double occupancy: Rs 252924

Child without Bed in triple occupancy: Rs 187887

Infant (below 02 years): Rs 27258

March 1 to March 22

Single occupancy Per Person: Rs 613820

Double occupancy Per Person: Rs 371805

Triple occupancy Per Person: 327653

Child with Bed on Double occupancy: Rs 303513

Child without Bed in triple occupancy: Rs 225456

Infant (below 02 years): Rs 32708

A customised tour details can be obtained here.

(Itinerary details obtained from IRCTC website)

