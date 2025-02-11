IRCTC Posts 14 Per Cent Rise In Q3 Net Profit At Rs 341 Crore

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday reported a 13.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 341 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 300 crore in the year-ago period.

The total revenue from operations increased 10 per cent to Rs 1224.7 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,115.5 crore in the year-ago period, IRCTC said in an exchange filing.

The board of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) approved a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per share along with its financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday.

"The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today (Tuesday, l1th February 2025), has inter-alia declared 2nd interim dividend at the rate of Rs 3/- per equity share of the face value of Rs 2 each i.e. @150 per cent for the Financial Year 2024-25," IRCTC said in an exchange filing.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) has fixed Thursday, February 20, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the said interim dividend.

A segment-wise breakup of the revenue stream shows that the catering segment earnings grew to Rs 554.81 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 507.76 crore in Q2 FY25, recording a growth of 9.26 per cent. Meanwhile, the packaged water drinking segment Rail Neer saw a 15.02 per cent YoY to Rs 96.35 crore.

The internet ticketing revenue recorded a 5.4 per cent growth to Rs 353.72 crore in the December quarter. The tourism segment revenue was up 16 per cent YoY to Rs 223.73 crore.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation reported a 4.5 per cent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 307.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 294.7 crore. Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 1064 crore, up 7.3 per cent y-o-y. In the year-ago period, standalone revenues were Rs 992 crore.