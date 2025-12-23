Is Creating Wealth An Easy Task? CA Explains 6 Investing Lessons Most Beginners Learn The Hard Way

New Delhi: Chartered accountant and financial advisor Nitin Kaushik has laid out the "six investing lessons most beginners learn the hard way," reminding investors that markets reward people who are patient, prepared and emotionally stable. Kaushik claims that markets benefit people who avoid shortcuts and "prioritize discipline over dopamine."

In a post on X, Kaushik said that practically every new investor starts the journey with excitement, confidence and dreams of quick profits. The market looks simple from the outside with stories of overnight success circulating everywhere. But Kaushik says that the truth is "markets reward discipline and not excitement."

Kaushik said that the first hard lesson is to never invest borrowed money. When EMIs collide with volatility then panic ensues. According to Kaushik, the only money that may effectively work for you is money you will not need for 3 to 5 years.

The CA said that the emotional battlefield takes centerstage in trading. It is difficult to fight greed and fear during the price rise and price fall cycle. "FOMO screams when everyone seems to be winning faster. Without a plan, emotions trade instead of logic and regret becomes inevitable," Kaushik wrote.

Kaushik said that investors are particularly vulnerable to the “get rich quick” trap. Wealth in markets is rarely instant and grows quietly such as an SIP. "Consistency beats adrenaline every time," Kaushik wrote.

According to Kaushik, trend-chasing is the silent killer. By the time everyone talks about a “hot sector,” the rally is often over. Buying something because it is trending is like boarding a rocket mid-air. "Profits are made before stories go viral, not after," the CA said.

Kaushik said that comprehending what you buy is the most crucial aspect of long term investment. Before investing in any business it is important to understand how it earns and why it deserves long-term belief. Kaushik says, "Conviction comes from research, not tips."

The CA said that fundamentals must always support the story. A compelling story without healthy numbers is marketing. Quarterly results, cash flow, debt levels and management commentary are the X-rays of business health," Kaushik said.

Kaushik said that markets are not casinos but they do punish gamblers. He said that markets reward people who are patient, prepared and emotionally stable. Markets benefit those who avoid shortcuts and choose discipline over dopamine. "Wealth grows quietly for years then suddenly looks “lucky” to everyone watching from the outside," the CA said.