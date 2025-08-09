Is India Post Ending Registered Post From 1 September 2025? Check Truth Behind It

New Delhi: Several social media accounts are claiming that India Post has announced the discontinuation of Registered Post from 1st September 2025.

PIB Fact Check has rebutted the claims saying that it is fake news. In a tweet, PIB said, "This claim is misleading! Registered Post is not getting discontinued. It is merging with Speed Post. Here’s what stays the same. Person-specific delivery. Delivery receipt and real-time tracking. Legal validity & acknowledgments".

Is India Post Really Ending Registered Post?



Several social media accounts claim that India Post has announced the discontinuation of Registered Post from 1st September 2025!



This claim is misleading!

Registered Post is not getting discontinued.

The Ministry of Communications had earlier this week issued clarification on Rationalization of Domestic Mails products. India Post is merging Registered Post with Speed Post.

Following the integration, Speed Post Letter and Speed Post Parcel will provide address specific delivery, while items booked as Speed Post with registration will be delivered specifically to the addressee. Customers will continue to enjoy the benefits of registration under Speed Post while also gaining access to premium Speed Post features.

"In order to streamline mail operations, improve delivery timelines, and optimize logistics resources, the Department of Posts has rationalized its sorting infrastructure and unified the processing of both Registered and Speed Post items. This integration will enhance backend efficiency, reduce transit delays, and offer better connectivity across the network," an official release said.

Both Registered Post and Speed Post are accountable services, with records maintained at each stage of transmission. The key difference lies in their delivery protocols. While Registered Post is addressee-specific (delivered only to the addressee or their authorized representative), Speed Post is address-specific (delivered to any person available at the address).