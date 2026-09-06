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Is India’s 7.8% GDP growth a mirage? Unpacking the ‘statistical gymnastics’ controversy

India’s strong headline growth has raised questions over GDP revisions, base-year changes and what the data actually measure. Economists say jobs, wages and household incomes are needed to judge whether growth is improving everyday living standards.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 01:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 01:52 AM IST
Is India’s 7.8% GDP growth a mirage? Unpacking the ‘statistical gymnastics’ controversy
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

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