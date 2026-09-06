/Is India’s 7.8% GDP growth a mirage? Unpacking the ‘statistical gymnastics’ controversy

New Delhi: Above the estimates of Bloomberg and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s economy posted a growth of 7.8% in the April-June quarter, according to government data. The number has led to a debate over how the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is calculated and whether it matches people's everyday economic experience.
The growth narrative faced pushback after former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg raised red flags over the recent GDP numbers. Joining the criticism, Opposition leaders alleged that upward revisions to historical data serve primarily to flatter present-day performance statistics.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described the exercise as "statistical gymnastics". The government has defended the numbers. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal accused the Opposition of lacking even a basic understanding of the economy.
The debate boils down to technical miscalculations in measuring national output along with the disconnect of economic gains failing to reach ordinary workers, agricultural communities and families.
Senior business journalist Alok Joshi says much of the dispute is about the base-year data used to compare economic output.
The GDP measures the value of economic activity within a country's borders over a specific period (a quarter or a year). It covers goods and services, along with the difference between exports and imports, which is known as net exports.
When the government says the GDP rose by 7.8% in the April-June quarter, it means the economy's total output during those three months was estimated to be 7.8% higher than in the same quarter a year earlier.
Joshi says that quarterly GDP data are estimates rather than final calculations. They are released early because policymakers, businesses and governments need up-to-date data for planning and budgeting. The final assessment of economic activity can take a year or more.
"This year's growth rate is the first estimate and these estimates keep getting revised, so it cannot be said that only the Modi government has revised them," he said.
He also referred to a social media post by Garg, who said GDP for an earlier quarter was first estimated at around Rs 86 lakh crore but later revised to about Rs 80 lakh crore. The formr finance secretary argued that comparing the latest GDP with the revised number would show a much lower growth rate.
According to Joshi, "Garg's calculation puts the growth at around 2.6%, rather than 7.8%". He has also suggested that the actual growth could be close to zero.
The journalist said the controversy grabbed headlines because Garg had been finance secretary and had worked with the Union Finance Ministry. He was also India’s executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer. He was involved in preparing budgets and served as finance secretary during demonetisation.
The criticism is about whether changes to the earlier base data should be considered when calculating the latest growth rate. The government says GDP methods and base years are updated from time to time, so growth should be compared using the revised data.
Joshi said governments update GDP methods and base years to make the data better reflect the economy, a process followed in many countries. The effect of such changes on the final growth rates, however, can be complex.
"It would be wrong to say that this government was the only one to make such changes," he said.
He added, “Subhash Chandra Garg has raised a question, and it is not my intention to question his motive. But some political parties have interpreted his argument to mean that the government changed earlier data to make the latest growth rate appear stronger than it actually is.”
He also said GDP data can still provide useful information, while employment data are needed to understand whether economic growth is reaching people. If the economy is growing, he said, the employment picture also needs to be examined.
Economist Jayati Ghosh, a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, says quarterly GDP data should not be treated as the final measure of India's economic performance.
The initial numbers are based on the information available at the time and are known as early estimates. They can be revised several times.
“There can be at least five or six changes to these numbers and nobody can say with certainty what the final GDP estimate will be,” she said.
GDP is important because it is commonly used to assess the direction of the economy and the financial condition of households. A rise in it is expected to bring more jobs, higher incomes and better living conditions.
Ghosh says India's GDP and per capita GDP have increased over the past 15 years, while employment has not risen at the same pace. The incomes of workers and people dependent on regular wages have also not increased in line with overall economic output.
One reason, she says, could be that “actual growth may not be as high as the initial estimates suggest”.
She also says income and wealth inequality play a major role in determining who benefits from economic growth. "Those who have capital and resources are receiving most of the benefits. The gains are not reaching ordinary people, workers and farmers in the same proportion," she says.
She argues the idea that wealth reaching richer sections will eventually benefit everyone, described as the "trickle-down" theory, has not worked in practice.
She says government policy should give attention to workers' and farmers' incomes, along with investment in basic services such as education and healthcare.
Employment numbers, according to her, also need examination. A large number of people, particularly women, are engaged in unpaid family work, so an increase in employment numbers does not necessarily show an improvement in economic conditions.
She says real wages, which account for inflation, provide a better measure of how people's incomes are changing. She says many workers have seen little improvement.
Higher employment and wages can increase people's purchasing power and domestic demand, which Ghosh considers important for strengthening the economy.
She also says India has to manage economic growth and social welfare while dealing with international issues such as wars and changes in oil prices.
"People did not get the full benefit of lower global oil prices, while the burden of higher prices was passed on to consumers," she alleged.
Ghosh wants changes in policies that give a larger share of economic gains to wealthier groups. She argues that higher taxes on large capital owners and richer sections could provide resources for public healthcare, education and social security.
Investment in these areas, she says, can create jobs and increase spending across the economy. More money in people's hands can increase demand and improve living standards.
She also says stronger domestic demand can help attract foreign investment.
"At this time, India's economy is vulnerable in several ways, and investors around the world understand this. India's large industrialists are not investing enough because they feel domestic demand is not sufficient," she says.
"If we want to strengthen the economy, we first need to increase domestic demand. Demand rises when people have jobs and their incomes increase. That is why employment and wage growth are important not only for the country's internal economic health but also for the confidence of global investors," she argues.
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