Is India staring at an economic crisis? Here’re 3 warning signs and how you can prepare

New Delhi: Warnings from the government and the country’s financial sector within a span of two days have drawn attention to the economic pressure building around India as the West Asia conflict continues. Higher crude oil prices, possible fuel price hikes, rising household expenses and worries over fertiliser availability have brought economic preparedness into focus.

On Tuesday (May 12), Kotak Securities Chairperson Uday Kotak warned that a “big shock” could be on the way and asked people to prepare for difficult times ahead. Two days earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to avoid buying gold for a year and reduce petrol and diesel consumption.

The comments have added to concerns around inflation and the possible impact on essential supplies and everyday expenses.

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Three developments that led to concerns

The first indication came on May 10 during the prime minister’s rally in Secunderabad (Telangana). Modi said that while Covid-19 was the biggest crisis of the century, the situation created by the ongoing America-Iran conflict could become one of the biggest crises of this decade.

He made seven appeals to citizens with an aim to reduce the burden on the economy and fuel consumption. Soon after the speech, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also shared posters carrying those messages on social media platforms.

The conflict in West Asia began on February 27. For weeks, the government maintained that the situation was under control. Nearly two-and-a-half months later, the prime minister’s latest appeal has suggested that the economic impact of the tensions in the Middle East is becoming difficult to ignore.

The second indication came from the Ministry of Finance. In its monthly economic review report for the month of April that was released on April 29, it said India presently stands between strong domestic demand and external economic instability. The report said that several countries affected by the Iran conflict had started passing the burden of expensive oil onto consumers, while others had delayed it for now. The report also added that such a burden could not be avoided forever.

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Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said government-run oil companies are losing nearly Rs 1,000 crore every day. According to him, these companies suffered losses close to Rs 1 lakh crore in the previous quarter. “How long oil companies can continue to absorb this pressure worries me,” he said.

The third major development came on May 13, when the central government increased import duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15%. The move reversed the reduction announced in the Union Budget 2024, when import duty had been cut from 15% to 6%.

The impact was immediate. Gold prices jumped by Rs 9,000 and silver prices by Rs 22,000 in the bullion market on the same day. The price of 10 grams of gold touched Rs 1.60 lakh, while silver reached Rs 2.87 lakh per kilogram. Higher import duty is expected to make jewellery even more expensive in the domestic market.

What kind of crisis could people face?

Experts say three areas could hit households directly in the coming months – fuel prices, inflation and fertiliser supply.

Crude oil prices have risen since the conflict began. On February 27, it was trading at around $67 per barrel. It has now climbed to nearly $107 per barrel, an increase of about 60%. Petrol and diesel prices in India, however, have not so far been revised upward.

The burden is presently being absorbed by public sector oil companies such as the Indian Oil Corporation, the Bharat Petroleum and the Hindustan Petroleum. Estimates suggest these three companies together could face losses of around Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the April-June quarter alone.

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Their combined net worth at present stands at around Rs 3.48 lakh crore. If losses continue at this pace for another two quarters, experts say their net worth could effectively be wiped out on paper. And therefore, the possibility of a petrol and diesel price hike is being seriously debated across the country.

According to rough calculations, oil companies may need to increase petrol prices by Rs 16 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 17 per litre to recover losses.

More than 120 countries have increased fuel prices over the last two months due to rising crude oil prices. Petrol and diesel prices have reportedly gone up by 44% in Pakistan, 42% in the United States and 31% in China.

Economists believe that a 15% increase in fuel prices can directly push wholesale inflation higher by around 1%. India’s wholesale inflation rate, which at present stands at around 3.7%, could rise to 4.7%.

The impact could soon begin showing up in the everyday expenses of middle-class families. A family using 50 litres of petrol a month may end up paying an additional Rs 750 per month. Public transport and school bus fees could also rise by 10% to 15%.

Food prices may also see an increase because nearly 70% of India’s goods transport depends on diesel-run trucks. Tractors used for farming and irrigation pumps also run on diesel, raising concerns that prices of vegetables, fruits and grains could rise by 10% to 15%.

Transport operators are now facing rising fuel costs, with nearly 10% of vehicles said to be off the roads because of the present situation. If oil prices rise further, nearly 30% of vehicles may stop operating.

Fertiliser worries ahead of kharif season

Another concern is fertiliser availability before the kharif sowing season (June-July).

India depends on overseas supplies to meet its fertiliser demand. Around 25% to 30% of the country’s urea requirement is imported, while nearly 90% of DAP and 100% of potash come from foreign countries.

The supply of natural gas used to manufacture urea is also getting affected because about 60% of world’s gas supplies move through the Strait of Hormuz, which is presently facing shipping disruptions. Raw materials needed for DAP and potash come from countries such as Russia, Morocco, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. These countries use Hormuz for the export.

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According to a Business Standard report, India’s monthly urea production has fallen by nearly 27%, dropping from around 2 to 2.5 lakh tonnes to about 1.8 lakh tonnes.

At present, India has around 19.02 million tonnes of fertiliser stock, while the kharif season requirement is estimated at 39.05 million tonnes.

Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which form India’s major paddy belt, use large quantities of urea. Other states also require fertilisers during kharif sowing for different crops.

What preparations has the government made?

The government says it has built reserves of oil, gas and fertilisers to manage disruptions.

India’s strategic crude oil storage facilities at Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru and Padur have the capacity to store 5.53 million metric tonnes of crude oil. About 64% of this capacity (roughly 3.37 million metric tonnes) is presently occupied. Union Minister Puri has said India has enough crude oil reserves for around 60 days.

The government has also increased LPG production at 23 refineries, including Jamnagar, Panipat, Mathura and Guwahati. According to the minister, domestic LPG production has increased from 35,000-36,000 metric tonnes per day to nearly 50,000-54,000 metric tonnes.

Additional Fertiliser Secretary Aparna Sharma said urea plants are operating at full capacity while production of phosphate and potash-based fertilisers has also been increased. She said the government holds 51% fertiliser stock, compared to the usual 33% at this time of year.

She also said more than Rs 1.70 lakh crore has been allocated for fertiliser subsidy so that farmers do not face the burden of rising prices.

Experts say India’s domestic demand acts as a cushion during international crises. Around 70% of the country’s GDP comes from domestic consumption, which helps reduce the impact of external shocks on the economy.

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Even though economists have lowered India’s projected GDP growth from 7.7% to 6.7% because of the prevailing situation in West Asia, the country is still expected to grow faster than many major economies.

According to tax and audit firm Deloitte, India’s emphasis on domestic demand has helped control inflation and support consumption.

What can families do to prepare?

Financial planners say households should start preparing for higher expenses by increasing emergency savings. For example, if a family has an emergency fund of Rs 5 lakh, it should try to raise it to Rs 7 lakh or Rs 8 lakh. A household with monthly expenses of Rs 50,000 should ideally maintain at least Rs 3 lakh in emergency funds.

They also suggest postponing large expenses such as upgrading a car or planning foreign travel for at least a year because rising prices without matching income growth could stretch household budgets.

They also recommend increasing health insurance coverage so that families do not have to break fixed deposits or long-term investments during medical emergencies. They say sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles and railways could offer investment opportunities during the present economic situation for those with extra funds.