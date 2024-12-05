Is Tim Cook Ready To Step Down? Apple CEO Shares His Thoughts

New Delhi: Tim Cook, who has been leading Apple as CEO for the past 13 years continues to inspire curiosity about how long he plans to stay in the role. In a candid interview with Wired, Cook addressed the frequently asked question, saying, “It’s a privilege of a lifetime to be here. And I’ll do it until the voice in my head says, ‘It’s time.’

During the interview with Wired, Cook said “It's hard to imagine life without Apple, because my life has been wrapped up in this company since 1998, which has been the overwhelming majority of my adult life. And so I love it,". He also added that he’ll begin planning for his next chapter only when he feels it’s time to step down, but for now, that time hasn’t come.

Tim Cook shared his deep connection with Apple and acknowledged that it’s hard for him to envision life without the company. He explained that Apple has been such a central part of his personal and professional life for so long, it’s become an inseparable part of who he is.

Journey with Apple

Tim Cook’s journey with Apple has spanned over two decades and his passion for the company remains unwavering. He joined Apple in 1998, marking the start of a journey that has shaped much of his adult life. Cook reflected, saying, “My life has been wrapped up in this company since 1998,” emphasizing how closely his personal and professional growth are tied to Apple.

Under Tim Cook's leadership, Apple introduced groundbreaking products like the AirPods and the Apple Watch. However, Cook has also raised concerns about the growing issue of excessive screen time. He pointed out, “If you’re looking at your phone more than you’re looking in somebody’s eyes, that’s a problem.”