Is UAE and Asim Munir Quietly sabotaging CPEC to keep Dubai on top?

New Delhi: The Iran-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, a bilateral private trade body representing business interests on both sides of the border, has alleged that the United Arab Emirates is actively working to block Iran's entry into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, better known as CPEC. The chamber's accusation, reported by Fars News, points to a straightforward motive: Dubai does not want a rival.

What CPEC is and why Iran wants in

CPEC is a USD 62 billion Chinese-Pakistani infrastructure programme launched in 2015 with a 15-year horizon. It runs through Pakistan's provinces of Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber, terminating at Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea. The corridor is designed to give China overland access to the Arabian Sea, cutting thousands of kilometres off its trade routes.

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Iran's interest in the project centres on rail connectivity — specifically a link between Chabahar, Zahedan, and Mirjaveh that would plug Iran into the broader corridor. If completed, this route would position Iran as a transit hub sitting between China, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. For a country living under decades of sanctions, that kind of trade centrality would be economically transformative.

How far along is it — and what is slowing it down

Not very far, and the reasons are layered. Iran's planned rail link had reached only 50 to 60 percent completion by 2026, with a revised target of 2030. The chamber attributes part of the delay to deliberate obstruction by Gulf states keen on protecting existing trade infrastructure — Dubai in particular, whose port dominance across the region would face a genuine competitive threat if Gwadar and Chabahar rose as alternative hubs.

But Gulf pressure is only part of the story. Reporting by Drop Site News adds another dimension: Pakistan's own military leadership may be letting CPEC drift on purpose. Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is currently serving as a key mediator in US-Iran negotiations, has reportedly allowed the corridor to stall as part of a broader strategic tilt toward Washington and away from Beijing. Of the roughly 90 projects originally envisioned under CPEC, only 38 have been completed. No flagship project has been added to the pipeline since 2022.

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What is really at stake

Iran's corridor ambitions are caught in a squeeze from two directions. On one side sits UAE economic interest in keeping Dubai central to regional trade. On the other sits a Pakistani military establishment that appears to be prioritising its relationship with Washington over its commitments to Beijing.

Together, these forces have slowed what could have been one of the most consequential trade routes in the developing world. Whether that changes depends less on infrastructure timelines and more on which way the geopolitical winds blow in the years ahead.