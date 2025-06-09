Is Your Money Worth As Much As You Think?

New Delhi: Imagine this: you own a 2BHK flat worth ₹1 crore. Next year, without any disaster or damage, its value drops to ₹90 lakh. You’d probably feel terrible, right? Most of us would. But here’s the twist—according to finance educator Akshat Srivastava, this kind of loss is happening to your wealth every year, and you may not even realize it.

Akshat Srivastava tweeted:

Imagine that your 2BHK flat is worth 1Cr. The next year, its value falls to 90L. How would you feel?



I guess pretty bad, right?



What if I tell you: this is actually happening; without you even taking a note of this.



One key way this happens is called "devaluation of your… — Akshat Shrivastava (@Akshat_World) June 8, 2025

Let’s analyse why this happens, what it means for your savings, and what you can do about it—using Srivastava’s insights, but in simple, everyday language.

The Silent Thief: Currency Degradation

Srivastava points out a reality that most people miss: the value of your money is quietly shrinking. This is called currency devaluation. It’s not just about the rupee falling against the dollar; it’s about your money losing purchasing power over time—especially compared to things like gold, stocks, or Bitcoin.

Why does this happen? Because governments can print more money whenever they want. After COVID, for example, the US printed about 20% of its total money supply in just one year. When more money chases the same goods, prices go up, and your savings buy less. This is inflation in action.

If the government increases the amount of money in the system by 10% in a year, but your savings or fixed deposit only gives you 6% after tax, your money is actually losing 4% of its value every year—even if your bank balance goes up, you can buy less with it. Most people don’t notice this because they’re busy with daily life like work, politics, or cricket, and economics seems too complicated to bother with. But ignoring this means your wealth slowly disappears. To protect yourself, Akshat Srivastava suggests putting your money in things that keep up with or beat inflation, like stocks (shares in growing companies), good real estate (homes in great locations), gold (which has always held value), or Bitcoin (a digital asset with a fixed supply).

But even these protection aren’t foolproof. As Srivastava notes, if you bought Bitcoin at its 2021 peak, you’d have made zero returns over the next three years—even though Bitcoin’s long-term average growth rate is impressive.

The Real Challenge: Smart Investing

Srivastava emphasizes that investing is not just about picking the right asset. You need to know:

What to buy, and when: Timing and valuation matter.

How to analyze value: Don’t just follow the crowd.

How much to invest: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

How much cash to keep: For emergencies and opportunities.

When to book profits: Take gains and rotate into better opportunities.

Most people don’t learn these skills. Instead, they argue about which asset class is best, while their real wealth keeps shrinking.

What Can You Do?

Here’s Srivastava-inspired advice, made simple:

Diversify: Don’t keep all your money in one place.

Invest in assets that beat inflation: Stocks, gold, good real estate, or even Bitcoin (if you understand the risks).

Keep learning: Don’t ignore economics—your future depends on it.

Don’t chase fads: Focus on value, not hype.

Be patient and disciplined: Wealth grows slowly, but it can disappear quickly if you’re careless.