Is your restaurant charging you extra on bills? Govt flags illegal LPG fees, orders crackdown

New Delhi: In a major relief for consumers, the government has directed hotels and restaurants to stop adding extra charges such as “LPG charges”, “gas surcharge”, or “fuel cost recovery” to customer bills. The move comes after a surge in complaints about inflated bills driven by such hidden costs.

The directive has been issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which has termed the practice an “unfair trade practice” under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

No More Hidden Charges in Restaurant Bills

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The CCPA has made it clear that restaurants and hotels cannot automatically add any fuel-related charges to bills. These include labels such as LPG charges, gas surcharge, fuel recovery fees, or similar terms.

Authorities noted that many establishments were adding these costs over and above menu prices and applicable taxes — often without clear disclosure — leading to higher bills for customers.

What the New Rule Says

According to the advisory:

No hotel or restaurant can levy LPG or fuel-related charges by default

Menu prices must reflect the final cost of food items

Only applicable taxes can be added to the bill

The regulator emphasised that customers should not be forced or misled into paying any additional charges that are not voluntary.

Why These Charges Are Illegal

The watchdog has clarified that expenses like LPG, fuel, electricity, and other operational costs are part of running a business and must already be included in menu pricing.

Charging these separately is seen as a way to bypass existing rules on service charges and impose unjustified costs on consumers.

Complaints Triggered Government Action

The move follows multiple complaints received through the National Consumer Helpline and media reports highlighting the growing trend of restaurants adding such charges.

Officials said the practice lacked transparency and created confusion for customers, who were often unaware of these extra costs until the final bill was presented.

Strict Action for Violations

The CCPA has warned that any violation of the directive could invite action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Authorities are also monitoring compliance across the country and have indicated that businesses found flouting the rules could face penalties.

What Customers Should Do

Consumers who notice such charges in their bills have the right to:

Ask the establishment to remove the charge

File a complaint via the National Consumer Helpline (1915)

Use the e-Jagriti portal or approach local consumer authorities

