Israel-Iran war impact: How much financial loss has India suffered in one month?

New Delhi: On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran in an operation codenamed "Epic Fury." Within 24 hours, the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which 20 percent of the world's entire oil supply passes every single day — was effectively shut. For most countries, that was a distant geopolitical event. For India, it was a direct hit to the economy's engine room.

Forty-five days later, the damage is measurable, wide-ranging, and still growing. This is a complete account of what India has lost — sector by sector, number by number — in the most expensive geopolitical shock to hit the Indian economy since the Ukraine war of 2022.

First, understand why India is so exposed

India imports more than 88 percent of all the crude oil it consumes. Every single day, the country buys roughly five million barrels of oil from foreign markets. Around 40 percent of those imports normally pass through the Strait of Hormuz. India also imports roughly 91 percent of its LPG — the cooking gas that 330 million households depend on — from Gulf nations. And 50 percent of all Indian workers living abroad are based in Gulf countries, sending home approximately USD 50 billion in remittances every year.

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When the Strait of Hormuz closes, India does not just face a political problem. It faces a supply chain crisis, a currency crisis, a food crisis, and an inflation crisis — all at the same time.

The International Energy Agency called this publicly the worst global energy crisis since the 1970s. PM Modi told both Houses of Parliament that the conflict had caused "a serious energy crisis in the world" and that routine supply of petrol, diesel, gas, and fertilisers had been disrupted.

Loss 1 — The oil bill: India is paying far more for every barrel

Before February 28, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD 65 to USD 67 per barrel. Within days of the strikes, it jumped to USD 82. By mid-March it had crossed USD 106. At its peak, Brent crude touched USD 119 to USD 120 per barrel — a rise of more than 40 percent from pre-war levels, according to Al Jazeera and multiple market sources.

India imports roughly five million barrels per day. At the pre-war price of USD 67 per barrel, the daily oil import bill was approximately USD 335 million. At USD 110 per barrel — a conservative average for the conflict period — that same daily bill rises to USD 550 million. The daily difference is roughly USD 215 million more than before the war.

Over 45 days, that extra cost adds up to approximately USD 9.7 billion — or roughly Rs 92,000 crore at the prevailing exchange rate.

MUFG Research, a global financial institution, has quantified this precisely: every USD 10 increase in the per-barrel price of oil widens India's current account deficit by 0.4 to 0.5 percent of GDP. With prices having risen by USD 40 to USD 50 per barrel, India's current account deficit — the gap between what it earns from the world and what it pays — is under severe pressure.

War-risk insurance premiums for oil tankers operating in the Gulf surged by over 400 percent during March 2026, according to shipping industry data. Those costs are passed directly to Indian refineries and, eventually, to consumers.

Loss 2 — The rupee: India's currency hit a record low

On March 27, 2026, the Indian rupee crossed Rs 95 to the US dollar for the first time in the currency's history, according to Business Standard reporting. At the start of the financial year, the rupee was around Rs 85 to the dollar. That is a fall of more than 11 percent in a matter of weeks.

This matters for a simple reason: India pays for all its oil in US dollars. When the rupee falls, every barrel of oil automatically becomes more expensive in rupee terms — even if the dollar price of oil had not moved. With both happening together — dollar price of oil up 40 percent and rupee down 11 percent — the cost of every barrel of imported crude oil has risen by roughly 55 percent in rupee terms compared to the pre-war baseline.

To put it concretely: if a barrel of oil cost Rs 5,695 in rupees before the war (at 67and Rs85/67 and Rs 85/

67andRs 85/), that same barrel now costs approximately Rs 9,500 in rupee terms (at 110and Rs95/110 and Rs 95/

110and Rs95/) — an increase of Rs 3,800 per barrel.

The RBI has been intervening aggressively to defend the rupee. It spent approximately USD 13 billion in foreign exchange reserves in just 19 days to slow the currency's fall, according to the Crisis Intelligence Dashboard analysis. India's total forex reserves have dropped by over USD 100 billion since the crisis began, according to Anindya Banerjee of Kotak Securities, leaving the RBI with reduced firepower for further intervention.

Zerodha's Daily Brief noted: "A rupee at USD 95 versus USD 85 a year ago means India would spend roughly 12 percent more rupees for the same amount of oil in a world where oil prices were stable. As you know, they weren't."

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) — global funds that invest in Indian stocks and bonds — have pulled out nearly USD 1.07 lakh crore (approximately USD 11.3 billion) from Indian equity markets so far in calendar year 2026, according to NSDL data. A significant portion of this exodus was accelerated by the war and the resulting currency and inflation uncertainty.

Loss 3 — LPG and cooking gas: Rs 60 more per cylinder, and shortages

India is the world's second-largest LPG consumer. Around 330 million households — the majority of India's population — rely on LPG cylinders for daily cooking. India produces only 40 percent of its LPG domestically. The remaining 60 percent is imported, with 80 to 90 percent of those imports coming from Gulf nations through the Strait of Hormuz.

When the Strait closed, India's weekly LPG imports fell by an estimated 30 percent almost immediately. The government responded by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, directing refineries to divert propane and butane streams away from petrochemicals and toward LPG production. Domestic output increased by roughly 25 percent. It was not enough.

LPG cylinder prices rose by Rs 60 in Delhi, taking the domestic cylinder to Rs 913. Commercial cylinders rose by Rs 114 to Rs 115. Major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata reported irregular deliveries and long queues at gas agencies. A 25-day inter-booking rule was implemented to prevent panic buying and hoarding.

The government also ordered 1.2 lakh raids across the country to prevent black market sale of cylinders, with 57,000 cylinders seized and 229 arrests made.

India's underground LPG storage holds approximately 1.4 lakh tonnes — less than two days of national daily demand of 80,000 tonnes. The margin between supply and crisis was razor thin from the very first week.



Loss 4 — Exports stuck at ports: USD 11.8 billion in farm trade at risk

India's agricultural export trade to the Middle East has been severely disrupted. The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has assessed that nearly USD 11.8 billion worth of Indian food and farm exports to West Asia are at risk due to the conflict.

The most acute case is basmati rice. More than 400,000 metric tonnes of basmati rice — either sitting at Indian ports or already in transit — is stuck, according to Satish Goel, President of the All India Rice Exporters' Association, speaking to CNN. Roughly 75 percent of India's annual basmati rice exports — approximately six million tonnes per year — go to Middle Eastern markets including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, and the UAE. Shipments have effectively halted because war-risk insurance for Gulf-bound vessels is either unavailable or prohibitively expensive.

Beyond rice: Indian banana exports to Gulf countries are reportedly rotting at ports like Kandla due to a shortage of refrigerated containers willing to enter the war zone. India's tea exports to Iran — historically 15 to 20 percent of total Indian tea exports — have stopped entirely after Rial-Rupee payment channels were suspended due to new banking sanctions. Tea stocks are reportedly piling up in warehouses in Kolkata and Kochi.

India also imports from the region: 23 percent of its apples and 39 percent of its almonds come from Iran. Those imports have stopped, causing shortages of budget fruits in Indian markets.

On the other side, import prices for fertilisers are rising sharply. Oxford Economics raised its Q2 2026 fertiliser price forecast by 20 percent. With the critical Kharif sowing season approaching in June, a 30-day delay in supply resolution could damage India's harvest — creating food inflation through the rest of the year.

Loss 5 — Aviation: Longer routes, higher fares, and direct losses

India's two largest airlines — IndiGo and Air India — have both announced airfare hikes on routes affected by the Middle East airspace crisis, according to Al Jazeera. Multiple Gulf countries closed their airspace following Iranian missile and drone attacks, forcing rerouting of flights across South Asian carriers.

The doubling of jet fuel prices — kerosene-based aviation fuel rose by over 100 percent according to Wikipedia's economic impact summary — has directly squeezed airline margins. Thousands of Indian passengers were stranded in the Gulf region during the early weeks of the conflict, requiring emergency repatriation efforts described as the largest since COVID-19.

India's largest Gulf carriers — Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways — suspended all operations at various points, eliminating vital connections for the six million-plus Indian workers in the UAE, Qatar, and other Gulf states.

Loss 6 — Remittances: USD 50 billion annual flow under threat

India receives approximately USD 50 billion in remittances from Indian workers abroad every year — the largest source of foreign exchange inflows into the country. Around 30 percent of this comes from the Middle East specifically, representing roughly USD 15 billion annually, or about 1 percent of India's GDP, according to MUFG Research.

With Gulf economies disrupted, regional employment declining, and the broader instability reducing economic activity across the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, analysts have flagged a meaningful risk to these inflows. A significant decline would reduce domestic consumption, weaken rural household budgets in remittance-dependent states, and further pressure India's current account.

Loss 7 — Market losses and the GDP growth threat

Indian equity markets fell approximately one percent in the immediate aftermath of the conflict, with the 10-year government bond yield rising by nearly six basis points, according to Policy Circle. The MSCI gauge of Asian equities fell around one percent. Global funds pulled nearly USD 3 billion from Indian equities in the first few weeks of the conflict, extending what became a 24-trading-session selling streak.

Before the war began, India's GDP growth for FY2026-27 was projected at over 7 percent. The World Economic Forum now estimates that sustained energy disruption is directly threatening that trajectory. The IMF, while saying it was "too early" to revise its global growth forecast, said it was "closely monitoring developments" and listed surging energy prices, trade disruptions, and financial market volatility as key risks.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, in the April 8 monetary policy statement, warned that higher oil prices and shortages of key inputs could weaken growth while pushing inflation risks higher. The RBI projected average inflation at 4.6 percent for FY2026-27 — already above the 4 percent target. Capital Economics forecast that inflation would rise by half a percentage point in most Asian economies if Brent crude remained at then-current levels.

Government response: What India has done to limit the damage

The government has taken several emergency steps, some of which have directly cost money:

The US Treasury granted India a temporary 30-day emergency waiver on March 6 to purchase stranded Russian oil cargoes. However, the "Russia pivot" of 2026 is significantly more expensive than 2022. The deep discounts of USD 15 to USD 20 per barrel that Indian refiners previously enjoyed on Russian crude have largely evaporated.

Indian refiners are now paying a USD 2 to USD 4 premium over Brent for Russian crude — meaning India is paying more, not less, for its alternative supply.

The government directed refineries to maximise LPG production, expanding domestic output by approximately 25 percent. It invoked the Essential Commodities Act. It expanded LPG sourcing to 40 different countries, up from a more concentrated Gulf-dependent base.

India's Chabahar port in Iran — India's only direct access to Central Asia and Afghanistan that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz — gained strategic importance. The existing US sanctions waiver for Chabahar was set to expire on April 26, 2026, creating urgent diplomatic pressure for an extension.

India has maintained strategic petroleum reserves — approximately 53 lakh metric tonnes of crude — providing an estimated 50 days of crude and refined product cover, according to the Drishti IAS analysis. This buffer has prevented a complete crisis, but it is finite.

The total: putting a number on 45 days of damage

Adding up the direct, quantifiable losses:

The extra oil import bill alone over 45 days is approximately USD 9.7 billion — roughly Rs 92,000 crore. The rupee's fall of 11 percent means everything India imports is now 11 percent more expensive in domestic currency terms. FPI outflows from Indian markets have exceeded Rs 1.07 lakh crore in calendar year 2026. Farm exports at risk total USD 11.8 billion. LPG price hikes, fertiliser cost increases, and aviation losses add further billions to the total.

A rough aggregation of direct financial losses across these categories over the 45-day period places India's total identifiable economic damage in the range of USD 20 to USD 25 billion — approximately Rs 1.9 lakh crore to Rs 2.4 lakh crore. This does not include secondary effects like reduced consumption, lost remittances, lower GDP growth, or the cost of government emergency interventions.

The World Economic Forum warned in a March 12 analysis: "India, with thinner reserves and a heavy reliance on Middle Eastern crude, is more vulnerable to a prolonged disruption. Higher energy prices are feeding inflation, weakening the rupee and threatening growth."

What happens next depends on one thing

The entire outlook hinges on whether the Strait of Hormuz reopens and when. According to Polymarket, prediction markets placed just an 18 percent probability on Strait of Hormuz traffic normalising by the end of April 2026, as of the most recent available data.

Capital Economics estimated that if the conflict is short-lived, Brent crude could fall back to USD 65 per barrel by year-end and damage would be largely contained. In a prolonged conflict scenario, oil could reach USD 130 per barrel in Q2 2026, with India's inflation exceeding 6 percent and the rupee potentially falling toward USD 97.50, according to MUFG Research.

In the most extreme scenario — sustained USD 120 oil — MUFG modelled USD/INR above 97.50 and potentially much higher.

India has survived oil shocks before. The 2022 Ukraine war, the 2019 Aramco attacks, the 1973 Arab embargo — each time, the economy adapted. But the scale of this disruption, the speed at which it arrived, and the breadth of sectors it has hit simultaneously make this the most complex economic challenge India has faced in decades. The financial losses so far are large. Whether they become catastrophic depends on decisions being made in Washington, Tehran, and New Delhi over the next few weeks.