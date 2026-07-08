/ITR filing 2026: These common transactions may not attract tax even if they appear in AIS

New Delhi: As you prepare your ITR for AY 2026-27, you may discover that your Annual Information Statement (AIS) includes a series of financial transactions. You could be wondering if all the transactions recorded in the AIS mean that they are taxable. To be clear, not every financial transaction recorded in the AIS is taxed. There may be entry of several financial transactions in the AIS which are not taxable.
Why is reviewing AIS before filing important?
AIS displays a comprehensive view of information to the taxpayer before filing the return of income. It promotes voluntary compliance and enables seamless prefilling of returns. AIS provides a consolidated view of various financial transactions linked to a taxpayer's PAN, including salary income, interest earned, securities transactions, TDS and other high-value transactions. By reviewing the AIS before filing, taxpayers can identify errors, report missing income accurately and rectify inaccurate entries.
A transaction is not always taxable just because it appears in the AIS. Before filing the IT return, taxpayers should reconcile AIS entries with their financial records and assess their taxability in accordance with the Income Tax Act.
Common transactions that may appear in the AIS but may not attract tax
1. Savings account deposits and withdrawals
Savings account deposits and withdrawals are not taxed as they are considered your existing, already-taxed money which is moving in or out. Deposits or withdrawals are reflected in the AIS but are not taxable. Only the interest earned on the deposit is taxable.
2. Fixed deposit opening or closure
No tax is charged on opening a fixed deposit or on the return of your original principal amount when it closes. However, the interest you earn is fully taxable according to your income tax slab.
3. Recurring deposit transactions
The money you deposit into your RD is your own post-tax money. You do not have to pay income tax on the principal contributions you make to the RD. However, the interest earned on these contributions is fully taxable.
4. Mutual fund purchases
You do not pay income tax for purchasing mutual funds. Taxes are only triggered later when you earn an income from them, either by selling or redeeming them or receiving dividends.
5. Property purchase
You do not directly pay income tax on the purchase of a property. However, you are required to deduct 1 percent TDS on behalf of the seller if the property's sale value or stamp duty is Rs 50 lakhs or more.
6. Salary credited to account
You do not pay income tax at the exact moment your salary hits your account. Your employer already subtracts the required income tax before the money reaches your bank. So, you don't have to pay tax when a salary hits your account.
7. Credit card bill payments
You do not pay income tax on the amount you use to pay your credit card bill. While the transaction may be reported in the AIS, the amount itself is not taxable income.
8. Public Provident Fund
You do not pay tax on Public Provident Fund (PPF) interest. PPF falls under the EEE category. The principal investment, the annual accrued interest and the final maturity amount are completely tax-free under Section 10(11) of the Income Tax Act.
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