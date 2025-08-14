ITR Filing Deadline Nears: Only 1 Month Left — What Happens If You Miss the September 15 Cut-Off?

New Delhi: The deadline to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26) has been extended to September 15, 2025. This gives taxpayers an extra 46 days beyond the original July 31 deadline, offering more time to gather documents, review financial details, and complete the filing process without rushing.

With just about a month left until the September 15 deadline, around 2.93 crore income tax returns have been filed so far this year since filing began in May. That leaves only 33 days for taxpayers in the non-audit category to submit their returns for Assessment Year 2025-26.

Taxpayers are strongly advised not to wait until the last minute in the hope that the Income Tax Department will extend the ITR filing deadline beyond September 15. Delaying your return can lead to costly consequences including late filing fees under Section 234F and additional interest charges under Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C.

For taxpayers who don’t need to undergo an audit — like individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) — the original Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline has been extended from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025. This extension is meant to give some extra relief and time to taxpayers.

Here’s a quick look at the important deadlines for different categories:

- Non-audit cases (individuals, HUFs, etc.): Last date to file ITR is September 15, 2025.

- Audit cases (under Section 44AB): Usually, the deadline is October 31, 2025, but this can vary slightly each year.

- Transfer Pricing (Form 3CEB): Typically due by November 30, 2025, but subject to updates from the tax authorities.

- Belated or Revised Returns: Must be filed by December 31, 2025 — after this, you won’t be able to file them.

- ITR-U (Updated Return): Under new rules, you can file an updated return for up to 48 months after the original deadline. For AY 2025-26, this means the window is from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2030.