Jan Dhan Account Holders? Complete Your Re-KYC At Bank Camps By September 30— Details Here

New Delhi: The Jan Dhan Yojana has completed 10 years and many accounts under the scheme now need re-KYC updates. Public sector banks to make the process easier will hold special camps at the panchayat level from July 1 to September 30, 2025. These camps will not only help account holders complete their KYC but also spread awareness about micro-insurance, pension schemes, and ways to address customer grievances.

What is re-KYC?

Re-KYC, or periodic updating of Know Your Customer details, is a simple process to keep your personal and address information current with your bank. If your KYC is due for renewal or if any details have changed, you need to submit updated information to ensure your account remains active and compliant with regulations.

The Jan Dhan Yojana was launched in August 2014. It is a key financial inclusion programme designed to give every household in India access to a basic savings bank account. As per the official PMJDY portal, over 55 crore accounts have been opened under this scheme so far.

These accounts offer several benefits such as zero-balance savings accounts, interest on deposits, a RuPay debit card with accident insurance, and an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000. They are also widely used for receiving subsidies and welfare payments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Steps to Update KYC in SBI Online

You can easily complete your re-KYC for both regular and Jan Dhan accounts through SBI’s internet banking. Here’s how:

- Log in to your SBI net banking account.

- Go to the My Accounts & Profile tab.

- Select Update KYC.

- Enter your profile password and click Submit.

- Choose your account from the drop-down menu and click Submit again.

- Fill in the required details and upload updated documents if there are any changes.

- Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number to complete the process.