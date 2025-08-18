Jan Vishwas Bill 2025: Govt Moves To End Jail Time For Minor Offences, Boosts Business Freedom

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. He said the Bill will be sent to a Select Committee, whose members and rules will be decided by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The Committee is expected to give its report by the first day of the next Parliament session.

What the Bill Aims to Do:

The main goal of the Bill is to reduce fear and build trust between the government and people by:

Removing jail time for small offences and replacing them with monetary fines.

Making rules simpler and easier to follow for both individuals and businesses.

Reducing the burden on courts by allowing minor violations to be settled without going to court.

Increasing fines and penalties by 10 percent every three years, starting from the day the Bill becomes law.

Why the Bill Is Important:

The government says that too many outdated rules create confusion and reduce trust. This Bill is part of its efforts to follow the principle of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", which means fewer rules and more freedom for people and businesses.

By reducing unnecessary compliance and making it easier to follow the law, the government hopes to:

Help businesses grow

Improve quality of life

Save time and money for everyone

Reduce unnecessary fear of legal trouble

Additional Changes:

The Bill also proposes to change:

20 more sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988

47 sections of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994

These changes aim to make things smoother for citizens and businesses, and reduce costs and delays.

This Bill continues the work started under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023, focusing on making governance simpler and more efficient.