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Jeevan Pramaan to face authentication: Govt highlights 12 years of pension reforms

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has leveraged technology, stakeholder engagement and grassroots outreach to ensure that pensioners across the country receive timely support and services, the statement from Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Jeevan Pramaan to face authentication: Govt highlights 12 years of pension reforms

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