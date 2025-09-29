Jinkushal Industries vs Trualt Bioenergy IPOs: GMP Trends & Listing Outlook

New Delhi: Today marks the final day for investors to subscribe to the IPOs of Jinkushal Industries and Trualt Bioenergy, two public issues that opened on September 25, 2025. Both have drawn interest from retail and institutional investors, but their Grey Market Premiums (GMPs) show different levels of expected listing gains.

Jinkushal Industries IPO: Moderate Premium, Steady Demand

The IPO of Jinkushal Industries has received strong demand, clocking a subscription of 6.46 times by 10:15 AM. Its price band tops out at Rs 121 per share, and its grey market premium is around Rs 17 per share. Based on these indicators, the stock may list at approximately Rs 138 per share, suggesting a potential 14 percent upside over the issue price.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO: Higher Premium, Bigger Gain Potential

Trualt Bioenergy’s IPO has been subscribed about 2.25 times so far but boasts a much higher GMP of roughly Rs 109 per share. With a price band of Rs 472–Rs 496 per share, this implies a projected listing price of Rs 605 per share, translating into an estimated 22 percent gain at listing.

Understanding GMP & Risks for Investors

Grey Market Premiums can give investors an early snapshot of market sentiment, but they are informal and volatile. Actual listing prices may differ from GMP-based predictions, depending on market conditions, subscription strength, and investor sentiment at listing.

Key Takeaway for Subscribers

While Trualt Bioenergy’s higher GMP signals greater listing gain potential than Jinkushal Industries, investors should not rely solely on GMP data. Always review company fundamentals, read the prospectus, and assess your risk appetite before subscribing. GMP is an indicator—not a guarantee—of future returns.