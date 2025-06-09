Karan Johar Partners With Oxylife Salon Professional To Launch New Range Of Facial Kits

New Delhi: Dabur India’s premium salon skincare brand, Oxylife Salon Professional, has launched two advance facial treatment kits - Intense Bright and Sensi-Care, under its Derma Essence Range, supported by a striking new campaign, ‘Skinsurance with Oxylife’, led by renowned filmmaker & style icon Karan Johar.

The new salon-exclusive facial kits promise dermatologist-inspired care, combining modern skincare science with results that offer instant and lasting radiance, says the company.

To introduce the range, Oxylife has deployed a bold, digital-first campaign that captured public imagination with viral whispers of Karan Johar “insuring his face.”

In a confession-style video Karan humorously addresses the rumors - only to reveal the twist: “It’s not just any insurance. It’s Skinsurance, your radiance insured by Oxylife”.

Karan Johar's new ‘Skinsurance with Oxylife’ campaign champions inner confidence stemming from radiant skin. He highlights how Oxylife's advanced facial treatments are a blend of science and nature, that make his skin feel "protected and well-cared-for." The campaign aims to inspire confidence through skincare, showcasing how Oxylife products, thoughtfully formulated for natural radiance, help users achieve a luminous complexion, the company said in a statement.

Thoughtfully formulated to restore and enhance natural radiance, Oxylife offers more than skincare. It’s Skinsurance - your skin’s daily dose of protection, care, and radiant confidence, the company adds.

Speaking on the campaign, Abhishek Jugran, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Dabur India Ltd. Said, "With the launch of our new range of Advanced Facial Treatment Kits under the Oxylife Salon Professional portfolio, we are strategically expanding our presence in the premium salon skincare segment. This launch reaffirms our commitment to offering dermatologist-inspired, professional-grade solutions tailored to modern skincare needs.”

“Karan Johar is the perfect face for our ‘Skinsurance with Oxylife’ campaign. His distinctive wit, flair, and cultural influence elevate this campaign beyond a traditional product launch - transforming it into a compelling narrative that sparks curiosity and fuels conversation. With this collaboration, Oxylife enters a bold new era of modern brand storytelling - where skincare meets storytelling, & innovation meets influence," Jugran added.

On his collaboration with Oxylife for the campaign, Karan Johar said, “When I heard the word ‘Skinsurance’, I thought - now that’s my kind of insurance! Radiance is an asset, and it deserves full coverage. I had a fabulous time lending my face (and my drama) to a campaign that fuses skincare with storytelling - and a whole lot of radiance.”

Virat Khanna, Head, Skin Care, Dabur India Ltd. Added, "With the launch of our new Oxylife Salon Professional Facial Kits, the ‘Skinsurance with Oxylife’ campaign is set to redefine salon skincare by seamlessly blending high-performance products with culturally resonant storytelling. Our collaboration with Karan Johar adds a touch of glamour that sits well with the premium positioning of our facial kits. Powered by new-age ingredients known for their instant yet long-lasting results, our facial kits not only raise the bar for efficacy but also cater to the evolving skincare needs of today’s discerning consumers."

Jasleen Kohli, Digital Lead, Home & Personal Care, Dabur India Ltd. Said, “With a strong focus on digital storytelling, the ‘Skinsurance with Oxylife’ campaign allowed us to connect with skincare-savvy audiences through platforms they trust and content they love. From meme culture, Bollywood pages to influencer engagement, every touchpoint was designed to spark conversation and drive relevance for Oxylife among today’s digitally native beauty consumers.”

The new Intense Bright Facial Kit targets dullness and pigmentation, while the Sensi-Care Kit addresses oily, acne-prone skin – both kits are available exclusively at salons across India. Oxylife’s ‘Skinsurance’ campaign represents a bold evolution in beauty storytelling - where skincare meets culture, and product drops become headline moments, added the company.