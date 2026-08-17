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Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026: DDA sells half of 1,218 flats on Day 1

Under the scheme, DDA has offered 1,218 ready-to-move flats with a flat 25 per cent discount at Pocket-11 in Narela's Sector A1-A4. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 08:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026: DDA sells half of 1,218 flats on Day 1

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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