Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026: DDA sells half of 1,218 flats on Day 1

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 has received an overwhelming response with more than 50 per cent of 1,218 flats on offer getting sold on Day 1 and 1-BHK flats selling out completely, an official said on Sunday.



Launched under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman T.S. Sandhu, the scheme saw half of the 1,218 flats on offer (661 flats) getting booked on its opening day, the official said in a statement.