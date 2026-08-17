Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026: DDA sells half of 1,218 flats on Day 1

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 has received an overwhelming response with more than 50 per cent of 1,218 flats on offer getting sold on Day 1 and 1-BHK flats selling out completely, an official said on Sunday.
Launched under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman T.S. Sandhu, the scheme saw half of the 1,218 flats on offer (661 flats) getting booked on its opening day, the official said in a statement.
The strong response reflects growing demand for DDA housing in Narela and the confidence of homebuyers in DDA's affordable, ready-to-move housing initiatives.
The bookings under the scheme opened on Sunday, on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, through the First Come, First Serve (FCFS) mode.
"The response has been particularly overwhelming in the 1-BHK category, highlighting the strong preference for affordable housing among homebuyers and working professionals," the DDA said.
The robust response comes on the back of DDA's strong housing sales in Narela in recent months and further reinforces the Sub-city's emergence as a preferred residential destination.
During the first quarter of the current financial year, DDA sold 1,284 flats, generating revenue of more than Rs 1,020 crore.
Of these, Narela alone accounted for 1,153 flats -- early 90 per cent of the total sales.
The Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026 seeks to make home ownership more affordable and accessible for working professionals while furthering DDA's commitment to planned and inclusive urban development in the national capital, the statement said.
Under the scheme, DDA has offered 1,218 ready-to-move flats with a flat 25 per cent discount at Pocket-11 in Narela's Sector A1-A4.
The scheme covers 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK flats, with prices after discount starting from Rs 33.40 lakh for 1-BHK, Rs 75.55 lakh for 2-BHK and Rs 1.065 crore for 3-BHK flats.
The scheme has been specially designed for serving as well as retired government employees and working professionals from the corporate, business, entrepreneurial and professional sectors, providing them an attractive opportunity to own a ready-to-move home in Delhi.
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