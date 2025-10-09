Advertisement
MENSTRUAL LEAVE POLICY

Karnataka Leads The Way: One Paid Menstrual Leave Per Month For Women

The Karnataka government has officially rolled out the Menstrual Leave Policy, 2025, which is now in effect. Labour Minister Santosh Lad highlighted its inclusive approach, saying, “Karnataka will be the first state to introduce this policy comprehensively. It applies to all women employees, whether in the government or private sector, making it a truly progressive initiative.”

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 05:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka Leads The Way: One Paid Menstrual Leave Per Month For WomenImage Credit: Gemini AI

New Delhi: The Karnataka government has taken a progressive step with the approval of the “Menstrual Leave Policy, 2025”, aimed at supporting the health and well-being of women employees. As per the new policy, women will be entitled to one paid leave per month during menstruation. This initiative covers women working across government offices, IT firms, garment industries, multinational companies, and other private sector organisations in the state.

The Karnataka government has officially rolled out the Menstrual Leave Policy, 2025, which is now in effect. Labour Minister Santosh Lad highlighted its inclusive approach, saying, “Karnataka will be the first state to introduce this policy comprehensively. It applies to all women employees, whether in the government or private sector, making it a truly progressive initiative.”

Menstrual Leave Across India: Karnataka’s Unique Approach

Kerala: 2 days of menstrual leave for female ITI trainees.

Bihar & Odisha: 12 days of annual menstrual leave, but only for state government employees.

Karnataka: Covers all women employees, both in government and private sectors, making it the first state to implement a sector-wide, inclusive policy.//

Supporting Women’s Health: Why the Policy Matters

The Karnataka government’s initiative acknowledges the physical and mental stress women face during menstruation, especially in demanding work environments. Labour Minister Santosh Lad noted that the earlier proposal of six paid leaves per year was not enough. The current policy offers 12 paid days annually—one day per month—better aligning with women’s health needs. This marks an important evolution from the 2024 draft, making the policy more comprehensive and supportive for women employees.

