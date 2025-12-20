Advertisement
NewsBusinessEconomyKey Amendments In PFRDA Rules Give More Freedom To National Pension System Subscribers
PFRDA

Key Amendments In PFRDA Rules Give More Freedom To National Pension System Subscribers

|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 01:34 PM IST|Source: ANI
Key Amendments In PFRDA Rules Give More Freedom To National Pension System SubscribersImage credit: File Photo

New Delhi: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has changed the rules for how people can take money out of their National Pension System (NPS) accounts. These updates apply to the PFRDA (Exits and Withdrawals under the National Pension System) Regulations, 2015. The main goal of these changes is to help people manage their money better for when they retire.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Finance, these new rules focus mostly on people who do not work for the government. This includes people in the corporate sector and those in the "All Citizen Model." The changes work the same way for different types of pension plans. The PFRDA also simplified some rules for government workers. These updates were made after the authority talked to many different groups to see what they needed.

The new measures give people more freedom and more choices regarding their investment decisions. Since joining the NPS is a choice for people outside the government, having clear rules on how to leave or take out money is important. The authority believes that these clear steps will encourage more people to join and stay in the program. This helps balance what people need today with their goal of having enough money for the future.

These changes are part of the PFRDA's work "to promote old-age income security and protect the interests of subscribers." The authority wants to make the NPS more inclusive and easier for everyone to use. By making these updates, the PFRDA aims to make the system more responsive to what people need.

The new rules help people look after their "accumulated pension wealth" during different stages of their lives. The PFRDA wants to make sure that the money people save for retirement is safe and helpful for the long term. 

