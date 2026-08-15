New Delhi: Since India's independence in 1947, the country's economy has scaled in many sectors. Colonial rule pushed the country into extreme poverty, which became the major challenge immediately after independence. The World Bank in 2025 estimated India's nominal GDP at $3.96 trillion, with a GDP per capita of about $2,702.5. Various sectors are now contributing to the country's GDP, which was once largely an agrarian economy.
This economic feat has not been achieved overnight, but through gradual progress shared across industries at different periods of time.
In 1950–51, agriculture contributed 54% of India's GDP, with food grain production at 51 million tonnes. The introduction of the Green Revolution in the 1960s led to a sharp increase in the production of wheat and rice, thus transforming India into a more productive food-grain economy. The revolution inculcated practices such as using high-yielding varieties of seeds, increased use of chemical fertilizers, and government support through minimum support prices to give a major boost to the sector.
The revolution focused primarily on two crops: wheat and rice. The country’s total food grain production in 2026 is estimated at 376.563 million tonnes, according to the Third Advance Estimates. The Green Revolution drove economic growth throughout the 1970s and 1980s.
From 1951, the country followed a Soviet-style industrialization model under the then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The government at the time prioritized public investment in heavy industries and infrastructure, as steel mills became “symbolic of this new economic direction.”
Despite criticism for restricting private investment through licensing and controls, it gave a major push to the country's GDP at the time. The country's GDP growth between 1950–64 averaged about 4 percent, in contrast to roughly 1 percent per year under colonial rule. India is now the world’s second-largest steel producer, with production reaching 141 million tons in 2023.
Since the 1990s, the services sector has led the major economic development of the country. As the Green Revolution ended food shortages and reduced poverty, it created an avenue for broader demand. In the post-1991 era, the path for private entries opened, making foreign investment easier.
India became a major destination for offshored software development, BPO, and other business services. The IMF identifies communications and business services as the fastest-growing and contributing subsectors. Global companies began offshoring work to India, and Indian IT firms grew fast by selling software and business services abroad.
The IMF states that India's digital economy grew 2.4 times faster than the overall economy. Its share in the 2022–2023 GDP was around 11–12%. UPI has been a major driving factor of the digital economy's growth by contributing to 85% of all payment transactions by volume in India.
Aadhaar-based e-KYC reduced the cost of consumer onboarding for banks, thus simplifying the process for accessing financial services.
The number of GST taxpayers has increased from 66.5 lakh in 2017 to 1.65 crore in May 2026, supported by the GSTN digital platform. This expansion of registered taxpayers is an indicator of economic growth backed by digital services.
The future of the country is not limited to these sectors; with the advancement of technology and growing infrastructure, the focus is now shifting to AI, EVs, and renewable energy. The challenge now is to integrate these developments into the existing key sectors to foster employment and facilities, thus ensuring India's continued growth while keeping up with new trends.
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