KPMG puts 600 audit jobs at risk as consulting industry braces for AI-driven workforce cuts

New Delhi: Big four accounting firm KPMG's UK unit has informed nearly 600 employees in its audit business that their jobs are at risk, according to a News reports citing people familiar with the matter.

Affected employees have been notified that they may face layoffs, depending on the outcome of a redundancy consultation, based on an internal memo reviewed by the news agencies. If the proposed redundancy consultation proceeds as planned, the company expects up to 440 employees to ultimately leave the business.

Which positions are at risk?

The planned job cuts are primarily aimed at assistant managers who are qualified accountants, according to a person familiar with the matter. The proposal is expected to affect approximately 6 percent of the division's total workforce of 7,100 employees.

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Why is KPMG laying off staff?

A KPMG UK spokesperson indicated that low attrition rates within certain parts of the audit division amid current market conditions prompted the decision to reduce headcount in those areas, describing it as a difficult but necessary step.

KPMG is not alone in cutting jobs. Several rival consulting firms have also turned to layoffs as the industry seeks to control costs following years of aggressive expansion.

Layoffs in the consulting industry



McKinsey & Co. is also reportedly considering job cuts in non-client-facing departments, potentially affecting around 10 percent of headcount in those areas. The reductions could amount to several thousand positions, staggered over the next 18 to 24 months.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has similarly warned that partners who fail to embrace AI in their work risk being replaced by those who are willing to adopt the technology. CEO Paul Griggs made clear that no senior staff would be exempt from this expectation.

Consulting is widely regarded as one of the white-collar sectors most vulnerable to the rise of artificial intelligence, as the technology becomes increasingly capable of handling tasks such as accounting, research, and analysing complex business problems.