Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing how investors and traders research stocks, analyse market trends and interpret price movements. With thousands of data points available throughout a trading session, the challenge is no longer finding information but understanding what it means and how it could affect trading decisions. For participants in Dalal Street's fast-moving futures and options (F&O) market, timely research can make a difference. Prices, premiums, open interest and volatility change constantly, leaving traders with little room to process information. AI-powered platforms such as Kwala Intel are seeking to simplify this process by bringing market data, technical indicators and research into one place, with explanations that are easier to understand.