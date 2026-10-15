Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing how investors and traders research stocks, analyse market trends and interpret price movements. With thousands of data points available throughout a trading session, the challenge is no longer finding information but understanding what it means and how it could affect trading decisions. For participants in Dalal Street's fast-moving futures and options (F&O) market, timely research can make a difference. Prices, premiums, open interest and volatility change constantly, leaving traders with little room to process information. AI-powered platforms such as Kwala Intel are seeking to simplify this process by bringing market data, technical indicators and research into one place, with explanations that are easier to understand.
Algorithms already play a major role in financial markets. Institutional investors use technology to analyse large datasets, identify trading patterns, manage risk and respond to market developments.
Individual investors, however, often depend on multiple applications, charts, financial websites and social media platforms to understand the same market movements.
Kwala Intel aims to narrow this information gap. The AI-powered market intelligence platform allows users to explore stock movements, technical indicators, company information and sector trends through a conversational research interface.
Instead of working through complicated financial terminology, users can ask questions in everyday language and receive structured responses based on available market information.
Recent findings from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) show the risks associated with derivatives trading.
According to SEBI's August 2026 studies, active individual traders declined by approximately 20%, from 98.1 lakh in FY25 to 78.6 lakh in FY26. New entrants also fell by around 40%.
Aggregate net losses among individual traders dropped to approximately Rs 91,685 crore in FY26 from Rs 1.12 lakh crore in FY25.
However, 87.7% of individual traders continued to incur losses during FY26. The average loss among loss-making traders stood at approximately Rs 1.17 lakh, while options trading accounted for nearly 92% of aggregate individual losses.
These figures show why access to market information alone cannot guarantee successful trades. Understanding price trends, evaluating risk and checking the reasons behind market movements are equally important.
Consider a stock that rises sharply following a corporate announcement. Trading volumes increase, the price crosses an important technical level and market participants begin assessing whether the movement can continue.
A trader following the stock may want to identify immediate support and resistance levels, understand the reason for the price movement and examine possible entry and exit scenarios.
Finding these answers can involve checking several charts, market indicators and news reports.
Kwala Intel Pro is designed to bring such information together. The platform can provide technical setups covering entry and exit zones, support and resistance, potential targets and stop-loss levels in about 15 seconds.
It also seeks to explain the factors behind price movements, helping users assess the available information before making their own decisions.
Kwala Intel Pro combines six research features within a single subscription.
Its Data Feed organises publicly available information about companies and sectors, with references to original sources. Sector Intelligence allows users to follow listed companies by sector and track changes in market attention.
The AI Research Chat feature lets users ask questions about market data and receive explanations in straightforward language, with source references attached.
Market Telemetry provides reported prices, historical price levels and readings from standard technical indicators. Meanwhile, Watchlists allow users to follow selected companies and sectors without repeatedly searching through unrelated information.
The platform also supports English, Hindi and several other Indian languages. Users can switch languages while accessing research or asking questions, making financial information easier to follow for those unfamiliar with English-heavy market terminology.
Pro subscribers receive unlimited access to these research features, including AI questions, watchlists and company tracking.
Kwala Intel Pro is available at Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 annually, inclusive of GST.
The annual subscription is priced below the Rs 2,388 cost of paying monthly for 12 months and works out to approximately Rs 5.48 per day.
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