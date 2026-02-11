Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015996https://zeenews.india.com/economy/labour-force-participation-rate-spikes-to-55-8-unemployment-rate-declines-mospi-data-3015996.html
NewsBusinessEconomyLabour Force Participation Rate spikes to 55.8%, unemployment rate declines: MoSPI data
MOSPI DATA

Labour Force Participation Rate spikes to 55.8%, unemployment rate declines: MoSPI data

The data showed a rise in female labour force participation, with the overall female LFPR increasing to 34.9 percent in October–December 2025 from 33.7 percent in the previous quarter.

|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 07:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Labour Force Participation Rate spikes to 55.8%, unemployment rate declines: MoSPI dataFile Photo

New Delhi: The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) among persons aged 15 years and above increased to 55.8 percent during October–December 2025, up from 55.1 percent in the July–September 2025 quarter, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) quarterly bulletin released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday.

The data showed a rise in female labour force participation, with the overall female LFPR increasing to 34.9 percent in October–December 2025 from 33.7 percent in the previous quarter. The growth was largely driven by rural female participation, which climbed from 37.5 percent to 39.4 percent during the same period, while urban female LFPR remained largely unchanged.

On the employment front, the unemployment rate (UR) declined in both rural and urban areas. In rural areas, the UR fell to 4.0 percent in October–December 2025 from 4.4 percent in the previous quarter, supported by lower unemployment among both men and women. In urban areas, the UR eased to 6.7 percent from 6.9 percent, mainly due to a reduction in urban male unemployment from 6.2 percent to 5.9 percent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) for persons aged 15 years and above also improved, rising to 53.1 percent in October–December 2025 from 52.2 percent in the previous quarter, largely due to increased participation in rural areas. Female WPR continued to show improvement, indicating a steady rise in women’s workforce engagement.

Self-employment recorded a modest increase in rural areas, with the share of self-employed persons rising to 63.2 percent from 62.8 percent in the previous quarter, while urban self-employment stood at 39.7 percent. Agriculture remained the dominant source of rural employment, accounting for 58.5 percent of workers, up from 57.7 percent earlier, whereas in urban areas the tertiary sector continued to be the largest employer, engaging 61.9 percent of workers.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: Check expected features and eligible devices
Union Budget 2026–27
Effective capital expenditure in Union Budget 2026 is Rs 17.1 lakh crore: FM
climate activist Sonam Wangchuk
'Sonam Wangchuk can't be released on medical grounds': Union government tells
Kashmir apple growers
Kashmir apples at risk: India-US trade deal sparks fears among growers
Tilak Varma on India Pakistan T20 World Cup
Asia Cup 2025 hero Tilak Varma on India-Pakistan clash: 'Anyway, we are...'
NPS
NPS Update: Full withdrawal allowed up to Rs 8 lakh corpus — Rules explained
James J Robinson
James J Robinson shares key takeaways from First Light, LAUDS India for…
Rajinikanth
Soundarya Rajinikanth meets 'appa' in the sets of With Love.
Kashmir fresh snowfall
Fresh snowfall transforms Kashmir valley; avalanche, travel advisories issued
Balochistan independence movement
At crossroads of conflict: Baloch's fight for independence in changing Asia