Labour reforms: Centre launches free annual health check-ups for workers aged 40 and above

New Delhi: Labour Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched a nationwide annual health check-up initiative for all workers aged 40 and above under new Labour Codes, marking a major milestone in strengthening occupational healthcare and social security coverage for India’s workforce.

The free health check-ups for all workers above 40 years of age will now be conducted across the country every year.

Mandaviya said the implementation of the four Labour Codes reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee of ensuring dignity, welfare and social security for workers across the country.

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The minister highlighted that under the leadership of PM Modi, the government has worked over the last 12 years to empower “Shram Shakti” and “Yuva Shakti” through employment generation and welfare measures.

Social security coverage in the country has expanded significantly from nearly 30 crore people a decade ago to around 94 crore beneficiaries today, increasing from 19 per cent to 64 per cent, he highlighted.

The minister further stated that ESIC coverage has increased from around 7 crore beneficiaries a decade ago to nearly 15 crore beneficiaries today.

Early detection through health screenings can help prevent serious diseases, and treatment and medicines identified during the camps will be provided through ESIC facilities.

Highlighting key labour reforms, the minister said provisions for equal wages for men and women workers have been ensured, maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, and work-from-home provisions for women have also been incorporated.

Dr Mandaviya said workers engaged in hazardous occupations and employees working even in establishments with fewer than 10 workers are now being brought under ESIC coverage.

While workers earlier remained neglected and unheard, the present government has ensured that their concerns are being addressed with commitment and sensitivity.

He added that the nationwide health check-up initiative is another important endeavour aimed at ensuring dignity, protection and better healthcare outcomes for the country’s workforce.

The launch event was simultaneously observed across 11 other locations of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals nationwide.