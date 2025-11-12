Ladli Behna Yojana 30th Installment: Will Rs 1,250 Or Rs 1,500 Be Credited In Your Account? Check Here

New Delhi: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will transfer monthly installment of Ladli Behna Yojana to 1.26 crore beneficiaries today (12 November 2025) From this month, the beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 per month, a hike from Rs 1,250.

The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, on Monday, approved the proposal to increase monthly installment of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' to 1,500 per month from this month.

Madhya Pradesh’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Chaitanya Kashyap told media persons that that the state Cabinet has approved to increase Rs 250, taking the total amount to Rs 1500 per month from this month.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yadav had announced to transfer an additional Rs 250 per beneficiary from Bhai Dooj, a festive occasion that occurred on October 23 this year, thought it could not materialise at that time.



Ladli Behna Yojana: Who Is Eligible?

1) You must be a local resident of Madhya Pradesh.

2) Married, including widowed, divorced and abandoned women are included in Ladli Behna Yojana.

3) You must have completed 21 years of age and be below 60 years of age as on 1st January of the calendar year of application.



Ladli Behna Yojana: Who Is Not Eligible?

1) If your self-declared annual income of self/family combined is more than Rs 2.5 lakh.

2) If you or your member of family is an income tax payee.

3) If You any member of the family is employed as a regular/permanent employee/contractual employee in any Government Department/Undertaking/Board/Local Body of the Government of India or State Government or is receiving pension after retirement.



The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023, from Jabalpur by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government. It is seen as one of the primary reasons for the BJP's emphatic victory in the 2023 state Assembly polls.

The scheme was introduced with an installment of Rs 1,000 per month to women beneficiaries called 'Ladli Behna', which later increased to Rs 1,250 per month. Now from this month, the state government will provide Rs 1,500 per month.

The state government has also planned to increase the monthly installment of this scheme up to Rs 3,000 per month by 2028, ahead of the next Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

With IANS Inputs