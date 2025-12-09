Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment Released: Has Rs 1,500 Been Credited Into Your Account? How To Check Beneficiary List

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government released the 31st installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana today (9 December 2025). Under the flagship scheme, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav disbursed installment of Rs 1,500 each into the bank accounts of 12.6 million women in the state.



Ladli Behna Yojana 31st installment: How To Check Name On Beneficiary List

Once the money is credited in your account, you will get a message on your registered mobile phone. However, if you have not received any message, you can check your payment status online by visiting the official portal cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Visit the above mentioned link

Go to Application & Payment Status

Enter your registration

Fill the captcha

Check the status confirmation through OTP



Ladli Behna Yojana: Who Is Eligible?

1) You must be a local resident of Madhya Pradesh.

2) Married, including widowed, divorced and abandoned women are included in Ladli Behna Yojana.

3) You must have completed 21 years of age and be below 60 years of age as on 1st January of the calendar year of application.



Ladli Behna Yojana: Who Is Not Eligible?

1) If your self-declared annual income of self/family combined is more than Rs 2.5 lakh.

2) If you or your member of family is an income tax payee.

3) If You any member of the family is employed as a regular/permanent employee/contractual employee in any Government Department/Undertaking/Board/Local Body of the Government of India or State Government or is receiving pension after retirement.



The Ladli Behna Yojana was launched on June 10, 2023, from Jabalpur by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government. It is seen as one of the primary reasons for the BJP's emphatic victory in the 2023 state Assembly polls.

The scheme was introduced with an installment of Rs 1,000 per month to women beneficiaries called 'Ladli Behna', which later increased to Rs 1,250 per month. Now from this month, the state government will provide Rs 1,500 per month.

The state government has also planned to increase the monthly installment of this scheme up to Rs 3,000 per month by 2028, ahead of the next Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.