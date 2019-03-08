Last date for GST annual return filing extended to June 30

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has extended the ast date for filing of annual return in GST for the year 2017-18 up to 30th June.

The GST law mandates filing of annual return in FORM GSTR -9 and FORM GSTR-9A.

“It is being informed to the trade and industry that the form is now available on the common portal for filing and taxpayers are requested to file their returns at the earliest,” an official release said.

Taxpayers may please exercise caution while filing this return as facility to revise the FORM GSTR -9 and FORM GSTR-9A is not available, it added.

Meanwhile, the government has notified April 1 as the date for the implementation of doubling of GST exemption limit to Rs 40 lakh, which will benefit small and medium enterprises, a PTI report said.

Besides, the effective date for availing higher turnover cap of Rs 1.5 crore for availing composition scheme by traders has also been fixed as April 1.