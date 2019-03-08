हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GST annual return

Last date for GST annual return filing extended to June 30

The GST law mandates filing of annual return in FORM GSTR -9 and FORM GSTR-9A.

Last date for GST annual return filing extended to June 30

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has extended the ast date for filing of annual return in GST for the year 2017-18 up to 30th June.

The GST law mandates filing of annual return in FORM GSTR -9 and FORM GSTR-9A.

“It is being informed to the trade and industry that the form is now available on the common portal for filing and taxpayers are requested to file their returns at the earliest,” an official release said.

Taxpayers may please exercise caution while filing this return as facility to revise the FORM GSTR -9 and FORM GSTR-9A is not available, it added.

Meanwhile, the government has notified April 1 as the date for the implementation of doubling of GST exemption limit to Rs 40 lakh, which will benefit small and medium enterprises, a PTI report said.

Besides, the effective date for availing higher turnover cap of Rs 1.5 crore for availing composition scheme by traders has also been fixed as April 1.

Tags:
GST annual returnFORM GSTR -9Form GSTR-9A
Next
Story

Driving licences, vehicle registration certificates to come in card format only

Must Watch

PT50M53S

Mediation option for Ayodhya Land Dispute?