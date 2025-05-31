Layoffs Strike Again! THIS Tech Giant Lays Off Many Employees Due To…; Name Of The Company Is…— Its Not Infosys, Google, TCS

New Delhi: The tech industry in recent months has faced tough times with major companies like Google, Microsoft and IBM laying off hundreds of employees. Now, LinkedIn is also joining this trend, cutting 281 jobs across California, according to TOI reports. This move follows Microsoft, LinkedIn’s parent company, which announced a layoff of 6,000 employees—about 3 per cent of its workforce—in early May 2025.

LinkedIn has informed its employees about the layoffs through an official WARN notice filed with local claims. Most of the job cuts will affect engineers and staff in other departments. About 159 positions are being cut in Mountain View, 60 in San Francisco, 23 in Sunnyvale, and 11 in Carpinteria. In addition, 28 remote workers based in California have also lost their jobs.

Software engineers hit hardest

Software engineers faced the biggest impact in LinkedIn’s recent job cuts with over 71 positions, including senior roles, being eliminated. In April, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that AI was behind these layoffs, showing how artificial intelligence is replacing some human jobs—especially in software development. In fact, AI now writes up to 30 per cent of the company’s code.

Wider Impact Across Departments

The layoffs also affected specialists in fields like machine learning, DevOps, and systems infrastructure. Other impacted roles include deal desk strategists, product managers, designers, and various professionals across departments. So far, neither LinkedIn nor Microsoft has officially commented on these job cuts.

No clarity on total job cuts yet

The report does not reveal the full scale of LinkedIn's layoffs. While the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale and Mountain View and has offices around the world, details on the total number of impacted employees are still unclear.