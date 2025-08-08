Advertisement
PAID LEAVE

Leave For Taking Care Of Elderly Parents: Check Total Number Of Leave Days Per Annum, Complete Leave Break-up For Government Employees

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on 24 July 2025, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that government employees are allowed to take leaves for taking care of their elderly parents.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 10:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh has in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha responded to Parliament question on provision of leave for care of elderly parents.

Question was raised in the Rajya Sabha by MP Sumitra Balmik whether there is any provision for Government employees to avail leave for taking care of their elderly parents; and if not, whether the Ministry would consider making a provision for availing sick care leave in line with child care leave.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on 24 July 2025, the minister said that government employees are allowed to take leaves for taking care of their elderly parents.

The Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 provides for the following leaves for Central Civil Services. Check the complete leave break-up

-- 30 days of Earned Leave

20 days of Half Pay Leave

8 days of Casual Leave

2 days of Restricted Holiday

The above leaves are apart from other eligible Leaves that the Central Government employee can avail for any personal reasons, including that of taking care of their elderly parents.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and masters in mass communication, she waded into the field of journalism. Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest... Read more

