Lenskart IPO Day 1: All You Need To Know About GMP, Valuation & Subscription — Apply Or Skip?

New Delhi: Lenskart, one of India’s leading eyewear brands, has finally opened its much-awaited IPO for subscription today. Investors can bid for shares until November 4, with the price band fixed between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share. The IPO, valued at around Rs 7,278 crore, includes a fresh issue worth Rs 2,150 crore and an offer for sale by existing shareholders. Retail investors can participate with a minimum lot size of 37 shares.

Lenskart’s Impressive Growth Story

Lenskart has evolved into India’s largest organised eyewear retailer by perfectly balancing its strong online presence with a rapidly growing offline network. Today, the brand is a household name not just in big cities but also in smaller towns—where it now sees huge growth potential. In FY25, the company reported revenue of around Rs 6,652 crore and a net profit of Rs 297 crore, marking a remarkable turnaround after years of losses.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Key Highlights of Lenskart IPO

GMP (Grey Market Premium): Lenskart shares are currently trading at a premium of ₹48 in the grey market, indicating strong investor interest.

IPO Dates: The bidding opened today and will remain open until November 4, 2025.

Price Band: The company has set the IPO price range between ₹382 and ₹402 per share.

Issue Size: Lenskart aims to raise ₹7,278.02 crore through the IPO — ₹2,150 crore via fresh issue and ₹5,128.02 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).

Lot Size: Retail investors can apply in lots of 37 shares per lot.

Allotment Date: Share allotment is likely to take place on November 6, 2025.

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the official registrar of the IPO.

Lead Managers: The issue is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services.

Listing Date: Lenskart shares are expected to be listed on November 10, 2025.

Should You Invest in Lenskart’s IPO?

Your choice really depends on what kind of investor you are. If you’re looking for quick listing gains, the grey market premium (GMP) looks promising — but remember, it’s not a sure-shot indicator, and the final outcome will depend on market mood in the coming week.

For long-term investors, Lenskart offers a compelling story — a strong brand, consistent growth, and a clear plan for expansion. However, the IPO isn’t exactly a bargain; it’s priced on the higher side, assuming smooth execution ahead.