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  • /LG Electronics India gets notice from Customs, required to pay Rs 153.58 crore as customs duty

LG Electronics India gets notice from Customs, required to pay Rs 153.58 crore as customs duty

The show cause notice has been issued following an investigation carried out by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), alleging non-inclusion of royalty payments in the assessable value of certain imported goods.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
LG Electronics India gets notice from Customs, required to pay Rs 153.58 crore as customs duty

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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LG Electronics India gets notice from Customs, required to pay Rs 153.58 crore as customs duty
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