LG Electronics India IPO: Allotment Expected Today; How To Check Status; GMP And Other Details

New Delhi: The allotment for initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India Ltd is expected today. The IPO of LG Electronics India, which opened for subscription on 7 October ended on 9 October 2025.



LG Electronics India IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the NSE’s IPO allotment verification status page https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Tap Equity & SME IPO Bid Details

Select LGEIndia in In Select Symbol option

Enter your PAN card number and application number

Click Submit Button

LG Electronics India IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE’s IPO allotment verification status page https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Click 'Equity' in Issue Type

In Issue Name, select LG Electronics India Limited

Enter either your pan card number or your application number

Strike "I am not a robot"

Click submit button



LG Electronics India IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies



Visit the Kfin Technologies IPO allotment status page https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

In Select IPO, select LG Electronics India Limited

Feed in your details: pan card number or your application number or your Demat Account

Enter captcha code and click

LG Electronics India IPO Subscription

LG Electronics IPO received 54.02 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday, driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers.

The Rs 11,607-crore IPO received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed a huge 166.51 times, while the non-institutional investors quota received 22.44 times subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 3.54 times subscription.