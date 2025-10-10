LG Electronics India IPO: Allotment Expected Today; How To Check Status; GMP And Other Details
The allotment for initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India Ltd is expected today. The IPO of LG Electronics India, which opened for subscription on 7 October ended on 9 October 2025.
LG Electronics India IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the NSE’s IPO allotment verification status page https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Tap Equity & SME IPO Bid Details
Select LGEIndia in In Select Symbol option
Enter your PAN card number and application number
Click Submit Button
LG Electronics India IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE’s IPO allotment verification status page https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Click 'Equity' in Issue Type
In Issue Name, select LG Electronics India Limited
Enter either your pan card number or your application number
Strike "I am not a robot"
Click submit button
LG Electronics India IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies
Visit the Kfin Technologies IPO allotment status page https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
In Select IPO, select LG Electronics India Limited
Feed in your details: pan card number or your application number or your Demat Account
Enter captcha code and click
LG Electronics India IPO Subscription
LG Electronics IPO received 54.02 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday, driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers.
The Rs 11,607-crore IPO received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed a huge 166.51 times, while the non-institutional investors quota received 22.44 times subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 3.54 times subscription.
