Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2971448https://zeenews.india.com/economy/lg-electronics-ipo-stock-market-listing-tomorrow-check-todays-gmp-2971448.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA IPO

LG Electronics IPO: Stock Market Listing Tomorrow; Check Today's GMP

LG Electronics India IPO: The Grey Market Premium of LG Electronics IPO suggest that it will have a big opening on stock market tomorrow.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LG Electronics IPO: Stock Market Listing Tomorrow; Check Today's GMP

New Delhi: The market debut of LG Electronics India is all set for tomorrow, October 14. From the buzz around its market  listing, GMP rates predict that the LG Electronics IPO will have a better than expected opening.

 

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

LG Electronics India IPO Subscription

LG Electronics IPO received 54.02 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday, driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers.

The Rs 11,607-crore IPO received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed a huge 166.51 times, while the non-institutional investors quota received 22.44 times subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 3.54 times subscription.

LG Electronics India GMP (Grey Market Premium)

The Grey Market Premium of LG Electronics India is Rs  370 per share as per market watch. This suggests that the expected listing price might be Rs 1,510 per share, which is nearly 33 percent above the IPO issue price of Rs 1,140. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh