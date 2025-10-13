New Delhi: The market debut of LG Electronics India is all set for tomorrow, October 14. From the buzz around its market listing, GMP rates predict that the LG Electronics IPO will have a better than expected opening.

LG Electronics India IPO Subscription

LG Electronics IPO received 54.02 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Thursday, driven by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers.

The Rs 11,607-crore IPO received bids for 3,85,33,26,672 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed a huge 166.51 times, while the non-institutional investors quota received 22.44 times subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 3.54 times subscription.

LG Electronics India GMP (Grey Market Premium)

The Grey Market Premium of LG Electronics India is Rs 370 per share as per market watch. This suggests that the expected listing price might be Rs 1,510 per share, which is nearly 33 percent above the IPO issue price of Rs 1,140.