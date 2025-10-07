LG IPO And Tata Capital IPO: Dates, GMP, Subscription Details, And Key Insights

New Delhi: The primary market is buzzing this week as LG Electronics India and Tata Capital prepare to launch their much-awaited initial public offerings (IPOs). Both issues are among the most anticipated of the season, with investors watching their grey market premiums (GMPs) and key subscription trends closely. These IPOs come at a time when the market is witnessing strong investor interest and robust participation across large-cap and mid-cap offerings.

The LG IPO is drawing attention due to the company’s solid brand presence, diversified product portfolio, and consistent financial performance in the consumer electronics sector. The issue size and price band are designed to attract both institutional and retail investors looking for stable growth exposure. Meanwhile, the Tata Capital IPO has emerged as a significant opportunity in the financial services space, given the company’s deep market presence, credibility under the Tata Group, and expanding footprint across lending and wealth management segments.

According to market watchers, both IPOs have shown strong pre-listing sentiment in the grey market, where LG’s shares are reportedly trading at a moderate premium, while Tata Capital’s issue is witnessing stronger demand due to its brand value and consistent profitability. The grey market premium (GMP), however, remains a speculative indicator and should not be the sole factor in investment decisions.Tata Capital IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is Rs 12.5. This indicates the Tata Capital share price is trading at a premium of Rs 12.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. LG Electronics IPO GMP today is Rs 318. This indicates LG Electronics share price is trading at a premium of Rs 318 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Both companies have scheduled their IPOs for launch in the same week, adding excitement to the market calendar. The subscription window will open for three days, followed by allotment and listing in the following week. Retail investors, high-net-worth individuals, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are expected to participate actively in both issues, with analysts predicting high subscription levels, especially for Tata Capital.

From an investment standpoint, LG IPO offers exposure to India’s growing consumer electronics sector, where rising disposable income and demand for premium appliances are boosting growth. On the other hand, Tata Capital IPO provides an opportunity to invest in a diversified financial services company with a strong balance sheet and a growing retail lending base. Both companies are well-positioned in their respective industries and carry the advantage of strong parent backing.

The simultaneous launch of LG Electronics and Tata Capital IPOs has energized the Indian primary market, offering diverse investment options across consumer and financial sectors. While both issues are backed by credible brands and solid fundamentals, investors are advised to make informed decisions based on personal risk appetite and long-term goals.